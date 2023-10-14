Highlights Unai Emery has transformed Aston Villa's fortunes, leading them to a seventh-place finish and qualification for the Europa Conference League.

Despite their success, Villa may lose three of their key stars to teams competing for the Premier League title.

One star who has been left "frustrated" this season could also make a big exit.

Aston Villa fans have seen the good times return to Villa Park in recent months, with Unai Emery having transformed the club's fortunes ever since taking charge in October 2022.

Sitting in 14th position in the table when Steven Gerrard was sacked last year, it looked as if Aston Villa would spend the next two-thirds of the campaign fighting a relegation battle. They'd managed just three victories in their opening 12 league matches, but even the most optimistic of Villans would've struggled to see what happened next unfolding in real-time.

With the appointment of Emery came about a new dawn at Villa Park, with the former Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain manager responsible for a major turnaround in the club's results. Not only did they start winning football matches again, Aston Villa started to climb up the table and in a rapid fashion too.

So much so, a run of just two defeats from their final 14 matches of the 2022/23 campaign saw Aston Villa propel themselves into seventh place in the Premier League table, and with it qualification for the Europa Conference League. It was the first time in 10 years Aston Villa had qualified for continental competition, marking a major achievement for the one-time European champions.

However, that added expectation has also brought about increased attention on some of their current players, with members of the Aston Villa squad tipped for big-money moves down the line. As a result, GIVEMESPORT have taken a look at the squad and put together a list of the next three most surprising departures from Aston Villa.

Emiliano Martinez

The story of Emiliano Martinez at Aston Villa is one of sheer determination to succeed. Arriving as a somewhat surprise transfer in September 2021, the then 29-year-old had finally decided to spread his wings and leave Arsenal after an eight-year stint with the Gunners. What followed next was a rollercoaster ride.

It's safe to say that while Martinez has been a resounding success at Aston Villa, the £17 million man's biggest achievements have come away from Villa Park. As a result of the platform provided to him by firstly featuring in Arsenal's successful FA Cup triumph, but also by playing regular first-team for Aston Villa, Martinez was able to break into the Argentina national team and establish himself as the number-one pick.

Martinez would go on and star for Argentina in the 2021 Copa America (which they won), the 2022 Finalissima (which they won) and the 2022 World Cup (which, of course, they won too).

While he has shone for both club and country, Martinez's agent hinted in the aftermath of the 2022 World Cup that the goalkeeper might look to manoeuvre a move away from Aston Villa in search of Champions League football. There had been some rumours that the likes of Bayern Munich were monitoring the shot-stopper ahead of the summer transfer window, but Martinez decided to stay at Aston Villa with Emery instead.

But should Aston Villa fail to meet the demands of Martinez going forward, what's to say he won't ditch the West Midlands outfit for pastures new?

Youri Tielemans

Perhaps a surprise entry on this list, Youri Tielemans only put pen to paper on a move to Aston Villa in the recent summer transfer window, where the Belgian international signed a four-year deal with the club. Moving on a free transfer from Leicester City, the Villans beat off competition from the likes of Roma, Arsenal and Manchester United to secure his services.

Aston Villa summer signings Fee Pau Torres (Villarreal) £33m Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) Undisclosed Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) Free Rico Richards (West Bromwich Albion) Free Nicolo Zaniolo (Galatasaray) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

Regarded as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League during his time with Leicester, the former Anderlecht star's move to Aston Villa has not worked out as planned so far, with some suggestions the midfielder is already growing 'frustrated' at Villa Park. When speaking to GIVEMESPORT in an interview, journalist Dean Jones said:

"Aston Villa are having a good season so far, and it's impacting him personally. It's frustrating for him, with the Euros coming up at the end of this season. If you were looking from an outside point of view, and you look at what's happened to Tielemans’ career over the past couple of seasons, you might say it's going backwards because of his game time and the influence he's having over games."

Part of that is likely down to the lack of game time he's been afforded since making the switch to the West Midlands. In Aston Villa's first eight league matches of the campaign, Tielemans started a grand total of zero, with his only minutes coming in the various cup competitions.

Couple that with the astronomical wage packet that sees him pocket £150,000 per week - the highest in the Aston Villa squad - and it wouldn't be a surprise if Aston Villa and Tielemans decided to part ways earlier than expected.

Ollie Watkins

From one player struggling to get in the starting-11, to another who they would barely be able to cope without, Ollie Watkins' career continues to go from strength to strength at Villa Park.

Arriving with plenty of expectation from Brentford in September 2020, Aston Villa broke their transfer record to bring Watkins to the club by splashing £33 million on the centre forward. Immediately hitting the ground running, Watkins has become somewhat of a fan favourite for Aston Villa supporters and in the four seasons since his arrival, the 27-year-old has netted 50 goals in just under 130 appearances.

Unsurprisingly, given his proficiency in front of goal, Watkins has been catching the attention of some of Europe's biggest names. Before they sanctioned the signing of Harry Kane in the summer transfer window, it was claimed Bayern Munich were one of the clubs looking at the Torquay-born star as a possible replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

It goes without saying that the attacker remained an Aston Villa player beyond the summer deadline, with Watkins actually then going on to sign a new long-term contract with the club in October 2023. But for as long as Watkins continues to find the net, it's unlikely the suitors lining up to snatch his signature will be put off by Aston Villa's reluctance to sell, meaning he could be on his way to one of Europe's big clubs in the not too distant future.