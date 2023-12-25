Highlights Aston Villa manager Unai Emery may target players from his former club Villarreal in the upcoming January transfer window.

Villa's impressive season in the Premier League means they can compete for a top-four finish, making reinforcements beneficial.

Villarreal players such as Pau Torres, Dani Parejo, Alex Baena, and Yeremi Pino could be potential targets for Villa.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery could look to bring in reinforcements during the January transfer window, and journalist Dean Jones has discussed the prospect of raiding his former club Villarreal, in an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

Although the Villans are enjoying an impressive season in the Premier League, Emery won't want to be left behind his rivals who are likely to add new additions to their squad in the winter window. The Midlands club recently defeated both Manchester City and Arsenal in England's top flight, two sides who will be fighting for the title at the end of the season.

Although Emery won't be desperate for reinforcements, adding a body or two to help out their squad could be beneficial. Villa have a genuine chance of finishing in the top four this term, and if there is a budget to work with, there's a chance that they could take a risk and commit to some new signings.

Unai Emery could raid his former club

When Emery is considering targets as we head towards the January transfer window, he will be looking to find players that he knows will suit his system and people he can trust. The Spanish manager secured the signature of Pau Torres in the summer, a player he has worked with in the past during his time with Villarreal.

Unai Emery - Premier League record Matches 93 Wins 52 Draws 19 Losses 22 Goals For 168 Goals Against 117 Manager of the Month awards 1 Stats according to the official Premier League website

Emery is doing a sensational job since arriving back in England, so players could be excited by the prospect of joining the Midlands club in the near future. The Villans are certainly heading in the right direction under the guidance of the former Arsenal boss.

Torres might not be the only player that Emery looks to bring to Villa Park who he has previously managed. Earlier in the year, reports suggested that Villa were interested in Villarreal midfielder Dani Parejo before the summer transfer window, but a move failed to materialise. Another option could be young midfielder Alex Baena, with Villa reportedly ready to step up their interest as we head towards the January window.

Football Transfers have also claimed that Villarreal are fearful that the Midlands club will make a move for young winger Yeremi Pino. Some of the Spanish outfit's squad might be a little disappointed with how their season is going, as they sit in 13th position in La Liga, so a move to a club like Villa could be an attractive proposal heading towards the January transfer window.

Jones has suggested that it would make sense if Villa were to target some of Emery's former players when the winter windows opens for business on 1st January. The journalist adds that there are players with Villarreal who would fit Emery's style of play and the philosophy he has instilled, and the Villa boss will be aware of their situations. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"It would make sense that they were. You might as well make the most of what feels like a bit of a worrying situation for Villarreal. There are players there undoubtedly that could fit into the Premier League and also fit in with exactly what Emery's philosophy is at Aston Villa. So, yeah, there might be a bit of a moral dilemma, but sometimes you have to look beyond that. I think that Emery will be certainly aware of their situation right now and also the players' situations within that team as to who might be gettable."

Douglas Luiz is attracting interest

After an impressive season with Villa, Douglas Luiz is understandably becoming a target for other clubs. The Brazilian midfielder is a key cog in Emery's system, so the Midlands club won't be in a rush to sanction a sale in the near future. However, he could have his head turned if a Champions League side comes knocking.

As per ESPN, Arsenal consider Luiz a major target as we head towards the January transfer window. The north London club have already seen three bids rejected in the past and could be set to reignite their interest. It's understood, however, that Villa are looking to demand in the region of £110m, which could be a huge deterrent for the Gunners.