Aston Villa fans should be excited for the times ahead under Unai Emery, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Midlands club have seen a major resurgence in form since Emery took over at Villa Park.

Emery took over as Villa manager earlier in the season when Steven Gerrard was sacked.

At the time of his sacking, Villa were in 17th place in the Premier League, according to The Independent, and showing plenty of signs of being dragged into a relegation battle.

Ahead of their game against Brentford, Villa were pushing for European places, sitting in sixth place in England's top flight.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Journalist Dean Jones recently heaped praise on Emery for turning Villa's season around, suggesting that big clubs could come knocking for the Spanish manager if their performances continue.

One player who is benefitting immensely from Emery is Ollie Watkins, who is in sensational form at Villa Park at the moment.

The England international has scored 11 goals since the turn of the year whilst also providing three assists.

Ultimately, goals win games, so getting the best out of the former Brentford striker is always going to give Emery's side a chance in the Premier League.

What has O'Rourke said about Aston Villa?

O'Rourke has suggested that it's exciting times for Villa fans as he expects the owners to back Emery financially.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I'm sure, like they have done with previous managers, the owners have backed them in the transfer market and have made funds available, and I'm sure Emery will be no different and he will be looking for money to spend on that squad to try and improve it. I think it's really exciting times for Aston Villa fans."

What's next for Aston Villa?

The Villains are now competing for the European places - an unbelievable prospect considering how poorly they started the season under Gerrard.

However, it's certainly not going to be easy, competing with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Interestingly, Villa still have to face all five of the aforementioned sides before the season ends, so it's going to be a tricky task to secure the Champions League spots.

Europa League will, of course, be the easier of the two competitions to qualify for, and would still be considered a fantastic achievement for Villa and Emery.