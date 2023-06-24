Aston Villa target Jadon Sancho would be a "very exciting signing" at Villa Park, says Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

The Manchester United winger is thought to be attracting interest from the Villans, and Taylor thinks he is an "unbelievable" player when in the right environment.

Aston Villa transfer news — Jadon Sancho

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently informed GIVEMESPORT that Sancho is a main target for Villa this summer.

However, the 23-year-old also appears to be on Tottenham Hotspur's shortlist.

According to the Daily Star, the north London club are considering a £50m swoop for Sancho. That may not be enough to get him out Old Trafford, though, with the same outlet claiming that United are likely to demand a fee closer to £60m.

The Red Devils signed him from Borussia Dortmund in a £73m deal almost two years ago, as reported by BBC Sport.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Jadon Sancho and Aston Villa?

Despite his struggles at United, Taylor thinks Sancho is still a quality player and would be a nice addition to Villa's squad.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Daily Express journalist said: "I think Sancho would be a very exciting signing for Villa. It's been frustrating how he hasn't been able to fulfil his potential at United, but I still think there's an unbelievable player in there, in the right team, in the right system with confidence. You only have to look at his numbers with Borussia Dortmund. They were absolutely exceptional. He's still a good age."

Could Jadon Sancho rediscover his form at Aston Villa?

Things have quite clearly not worked out for Sancho at United. In 79 appearances, he has scored just 12 goals, as per Transfermarkt.

For an attacker who cost over £70m, United supporters would have been expecting a bit more. Still, at just 23 years of age, Sancho has time to find his feet again, maybe at Villa.

When the England international is at his best, he is an incredibly dangerous wide man.

"You can see when he scores goals and dribbles past players it looks so easy," Sancho's former Dortmund team-mate Erling Haaland told BT Sport in 2020. "I played against him when I was 16 or 17 years old and he was the exact same — dribbling past players.

"When I played against him, he was the best player I played against, and now that I get to play with him, it's fantastic."

To see the above again, a move to Villa or another outfit this summer may be necessary for Sancho.