Maatsen's versatile playing style could bring a fresh dimension to Villa's defensive ranks.

The departure of Maatsen and Lewis Hall reflects Chelsea's decision to focus on strengthening other areas.

Aston Villa are set to complete the signing of Ian Maatsen on a permanent transfer from Chelsea after having a bid accepted for the Dutchman on Wednesday evening - and Fabrizio Romano claims that only personal terms need to be agreed before the deal gets the 'final green light'.

Maatsen was on the peripherals of the Chelsea team at the start of last season, featuring in 12 Premier League games in the process in the first half of the campaign; but just one start on the right wing in a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in December saw the diminutive Dutchman depart on loan for Borussia Dortmund in the second half of the campaign. His efforts in Germany saw Dortmund reach the Champions League final, and after a stellar campaign at Burnley in 2022/23, he's already showcased his talents at a young age - which has pushed Villa to finalise his signature as Unai Emery looks to boost his team.

Ian Maatsen set to Join Aston Villa

The Dutchman is closing in on a huge move to Villa Park

Reports flooded through on Wednesday evening that Villa had made their move for Maatsen and by agreeing a fee of £37.5million for his services, it's a clear statement from Emery that the Midlands outfit are not wasting any time in securing their top targets.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Maatsen only featured in 16 games for Chelsea; less than his loan spells at Burnley, Charlton Athletic, Coventry City and Borussia Dortmund.

The move means that one of Alex Moreno or Lucas Digne will likely be moved on in the summer, and Romano has stated that Villa only need to agree personal terms with the former PSV youngster before they can consider him one of their own. He said in his Daily Briefing:

"Chelsea and Aston Villa reached an agreement for the £37.5m sale of Ian Maatsen on Wednesday and I can say that the “Here We Go!” is expected soon. "What is missing is the full agreement between Maatsen and Aston Villa on personal terms. There are still some details to clarify but I believe conversations are going very well. "The full-back is keen on the move to Villa Park so now we wait for the player’s contract to get finalised. The agents are working on it and then we should get the final green light on this transfer story."

Maatsen's Move Has Implications for Chelsea and Villa

It will be interesting to see how the clubs end up in a few years' time

Maatsen's departure will spell the end for one of Moreno or Digne - with the former likely to be the one to make way, given how many appearances Digne made in the Premier League with 27 starts to his name.

Maatsen is part of the modern-day breed of inverted full-backs, adept at playing centrally in possession which led to him picking up praise from former Dortmund boss Edin Terzic, who labelled him as 'great'. Playing with inverted wing-backs isn't something that Emery has adopted in recent times, which we saw at Arsenal when he bought Kieran Tierney to play a touchline-hugging role on the left-hand side. But the addition of Maatsen to the team could well be a rebrand into elevating the Villans to a new level of football, especially with Champions League games on the horizon with Villa qualifying for Europe's elite competition for the first time in 41 years.

Ian Maatsen's Bundesliga statistics - Borussia Dortmund squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 2 =10th Assists 2 =6th Dribbles Per Game 0.8 =8th Tackles Per Game 1.9 7th Interceptions Per Game 0.8 7th Match rating 7.01 5th NB: Maatsen only played for Borussia Dortmund for half a season

For Chelsea, it means that Marc Cucurella is likely to be their first-choice left-back for the coming season, with Ben Chilwell in the reckoning once he gets his injury problems sorted. However, the sales of Maatsen and Lewis Hall in the space of a year do seem quite puzzling.

Chelsea had two top young left-backs in their ranks that were likely to feature in the first-team for years to come, with the duo both leaving for European challenging sides in Villa and Newcastle United respectively. However, with £65million set to be generated from their sales, it does open avenues for other signings elsewhere on the pitch.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored. Correct as of 21-06-24.