Key Takeaways Aston Villa came into this game having won the double over Arsenal last season.

The first-half was a cagey affair.

Villa missed big chances, as Arsenal took theirs.

Despite not being at their best, Arsenal dug deep to record a win at Villa Park, after goals from Leandro Trossard and Thomas Partey gave them a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa.

There was evidently plenty of respect between the two sides as this game began, with each team retreating and getting behind the ball when the other had possession. It was Arsenal who took hold of the game in the early stages of the first half - with 70% of the possession - and were denied by good goalkeeping by Martinez, yet it was Villa who had the best chance of the early stages. When Leon Bailey robbed Gabriel, he passed the ball favorably into the path of Watkins, who somehow missed the target from 12 yards with the goal gaping.

With half-time approaching, the game had still not come to life as much as many would have hoped. Other than Watkins' miss, the only chances from there on were not clear-cut, as both teams continued to gently spar with one another in this early stage of the season.

The second half started in largely the same fashion as the first half ended, with the play never really flowing, but as time moved on it was Villa, not Arsenal, who had the upper hand. Having weathered the storm of the first-half, it was the home side who were trying to win the game.

Yet it was Arsenal who opened the scoring, after Saka pulled the ball back to Leandro Trossard, who'd only been on a matter of minutes, slotted the ball home. Then, having made a great save in the first half, Martinez was at fault, letting a shot from Partey slip in past him for two nil. Despite not being at their best, Arsenal had put themselves in a commanding position, to which Aston Villa had no answer.

Aston Villa Stats Arsenal 37% Possession 63% 3 Shots on target 4 2 Shots off target 4 0 Yellow cards 3 4 Corner kicks 1

Aston Villa Player Ratings

GK Emiliano Martinez - 6/10

Had to be on his toes to make some great saves in the first half to deny Arsenal, but was at fault for Partey's goal

LB Lucas Digne - 5/10

Allowed Bukayo Saka to turn inside a little too easily at times, much to Unai Emery's frustration.

CB - Pau Torres - 6/10

Dwelled on the ball on one occasion in the first half and was fortunate not to be punished, then was sloppy again on the ball at times in the second half.

CB - Ezri Konsa - 6/10

As ever, willing to contest every ball and was solid enough.

RB - Matty Cash - 5/10

Forced off injured after only 15 minutes.

DM - Amadou Onana - 6/10

Ominous start on his home debut, looking as though he was injured in the opening minutes, but recovered.

CM - John McGinn - 6/10

Wasn't able to find the pockets of space he so often discovers. Subbed off after 67 minutes.

CM - Youri Tielemans - 6/10

Not able to get into the game as much as one would expect.

F - Morgan Rogers - 7/10

Drove on and tested Declan Rice at times as the youngster tried to make things happen for Villa. Villa's best player on the day.

F - Leon Bailey - 6/10

Looked to be injured in the first half, but recovered, laid in Watkins for what should have been a goal and worked hard tracking back.

CF - Oli Watkins - 5/10

A frustrating afternoon for the England striker. Didn't run in behind Arsenal's defence in the first half as the Gunners took a stranglehold on the game, but when presented with two great chances he was found wanting. Subbed off after 67 minutes

Sub - Kosta Nedeljkovic - 6/10

Came on early for Matty Cash to make his home Villa debut at right-back.

Sub - Jhon Durn - 6/10

Looked to make things happen after coming on for the latter stages.

Sub - Jacob Ramsey- 6/10

Wasn't able to make a real impact after coming on.

Sub - Ian Maatsen - 5/10

Arsenal made it two nil no sooner had he come on.

Sub - Ross Barkley - 5/10

Much like Maatsen, no sooner had he came on, Arsenal went two nil up.

Arsenal Player Ratings

GK - David Raya - 7/10

Not tested too often, although Oli Watkins should have scored, he made a great save from Watkins in the second half.

LB - Jurrien Timber - 6/10

A fairly conservative performance was probably indicative of the danger Villa possessed.

CB - William Saliba - 6/10

An imposing presence without having an outstanding game.

CB - Gabriel Magalhaes - 6/10

His mistake in the first half should have been punished by Oli Watkins, was also booked.

RB - Ben White- 6/10

Steady, if not spectacular performance from the Gunners full-back.

M - Declan Rice - 6/10

As per usual, the England international tried to get on the ball and make things happen, but he went into the book for chopping down Rogers.

M - Thomas Partey - 6/10

Was there to shut the door on Villa when required, but a relatively quiet game for the midfielder, but still scored a vital second goal.

M - Martin Odegaard - 7/10

Showed great feet at times when trying to unlock Villa's defence. Should have scored but had plenty of nice touches otherwise.

F - Bukayo Saka - 7/10

Looked to make things happen and tested Digne on occasion. Played a key role in both goals.

F - Kai Havertz - 6/10

Not in the game as much as he would have liked, despite having half chances.

F - Gabriel Martinelli - 5/10

Not able to find the space he can so often capitalise on. Taken off with 25 minutes left to go.

Sub - Leandro Trossard - 8/10

Made an instant impact scoring moments after coming on for Martinelli.

Sub - Riccardo Calafiori - 6/10

Made a late cameo at left-back.

Sub - Reiss Nelson - 5/10

Brought on too late to make an impact.

Man of the match - Leandro Trossard

He was only on the field for around 90 seconds when the opportunity came to him, but Leandro Trossard made no mistake when it did. With the Belgium international doing what Watkins could not, and score, on what was a difficult afternoon at times for the Gunners. Given the significance of the goal it was somewhat surprising that Trossard did not celebrate the goal a great deal more, or at all. It was a reaction, perhaps pointing towards the belief that he should have started the game. This level of self-belief will be of vital importance if Arsenal are going to mount another title challenge.