An under-pressure Aston Villa face a monumental task if they are to improve their faltering form when they host Liverpool at Villa Park in the Premier League on Wednesday night (UK time).

Unai Emery’s hosts have fallen away from the upper positions in recent weeks: now six points below the top four, they head into this game sitting ninth in the Premier League table.

Result Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Aston Villa 4.0 3/1 +300 Draw 4.1 31/10 +310 Liverpool 1.9 9/10 -111

Dig a little deeper into their form figures, and there are genuine grounds for concern for home fans as they await this match. Villa have won only one of their last five Premier League fixtures (W1-D3-L1), and just three of their last 10 (W3-D4-L3). No wonder, then, that their hopes of securing a second consecutive finish in the Champions League positions have faded in recent weeks.

The positive for Villa is their excellent home form. They are W6-D6-L1 at home this season – putting them fifth in the Premier League home table – and unbeaten in their last 12 home games: their sole home defeat, to Arsenal (0-2), was on the opening day of 2024-25, way back in August.

But the relatively weak opposition that Aston Villa have faced might be a factor in their strong home form. So far this season, they have hosted just three of eight sides currently above them in the Premier League standings, and their record in such matches is an unremarkable W1-D1-L1. That opening-day loss to Arsenal was the defeat, while they drew 1-1 against Bournemouth, and won 2-1 against a Manchester City side that were out of sorts at the time.

All of which suggests there are few if any reasons to back the hosts. As our odds table above shows, Villa are 4.0 (3/1) to collect all three points. That large price makes sense: there is nothing in their form figures – either recently, or across the season as a whole – that suggests they are properly equipped to beat a Liverpool side that arrive on a 21-game (W14-D7-L0) Premier League unbeaten run.

That said, Liverpool arrive with a few doubts lingering of their own. They were laboured in winning 2-1 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last Premier League outing, last Sunday, and dropped points in an explosive Merseyside derby vs Everton (2-2) on February 12, which was their most recent away game. So Arne Slot and his players have been below their best, but will see this game as a good opportunity to put things right.

Best Bet

Although we have little faith in Villa winning the game, their high home draw rate should not be entirely discounted. At home is where they are most comfortable, and where they are most difficult to beat.

The Draw at 4.1 (31/10) and Liverpool at 1.9 (9/10) are both worth considering. With no strong preference between the two, however, we prefer to leave the Match Odds market alone, and look elsewhere for selections on the game.

Goals Trends Send Mixed Messages

At first glance, the goals pattern on games involving these two sides is strong this season. Sixteen of Aston Villa’s 25 Premier League games and 16 of Liverpool’s 25 games – i.e. 64 percent of their combined matches – have had Over 2.5 Goals.

Based on those stats, Over 2.5 Goals — currently available at a best price of 1.57 (4/7) — is a tempting proposition. For bigger odds, you might like to consider Over 3 Goals, available at 1.9 (9/10). With this selection, your stakes would be refunded if the game had exactly three goals, and you would have a winning selection if the game has four or more goals.

Looked at another way, however, the goals stats are less conclusive. If you consider only Villa’s 13 home games and Liverpool’s 13 away games, the number of matches (combined) that have featured Over 2.5 Goals drops to 58 percent (15 of the 26 games in question).

Best bet

We would not be surprised if the game featured three or more goals. There is plenty of evidence that these two sides can serve up a match that provides a winning ticket for Over 2.5 Goals backers.

The lower Over 2.5 Goals count in Villa's home matches and Liverpool's away matches is a concern, however. For that reason, ultimately this is a market that we prefer to avoid.

Back Villa to Claim the Corners Crown

One of the most compelling trends on the game concerns the corners counts in Villa’s home games. Villa have won more corners than the opposition in 12 of their 13 home games this season, and frequently done so by massive margins. The only game where they were ‘outcornered’ by the visitors was their meeting against Manchester United on October 6 last year.

Liverpool have generally been dominant in the corners domain in their away games. They have won more corners than their hosts in 10 of their 13 away games, coming off second-best only twice (one of their away games ended in a corners ‘draw’.)

And yet, even though you can make a case for both teams winning more corners, the market appears to have already made up its mind which of the two teams will triumph. Liverpool are clear 1.7 (7/10) favourites in the Most Corners market, while Villa are 3.0 (2/1). The Draw is 8.5 (15/2).

Best bet

The prices listed above give Liverpool a 59 percent chance of winning the most corners in the game, and Villa just a 33 percent chance of doing so.

Given that Villa have won more corners than 12 of the 13 sides that have visited Villa Park so far this season, their chances of doing so in this game appear underrated. For that reason, we are happy to make Emery’s hosts our pick in this market.

Top selection – Aston Villa in the Most Corners market (3.0)

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 18/02/2025