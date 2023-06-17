Unai Emery would like to bring in a versatile forward to bolster his attacking options at Aston Villa ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Villa have so far enjoyed a fantastic time under the Spaniard, who appears keen to ensure his quad is prepared for the challenges European football will inevitably bring.

Aston Villa transfer news

The Midlands club scored a relatively impressive 51 goals in the Premier League last season, but were heavily reliant on the excellence of Ollie Watkins, who scored 15 of those goals, as per Transfermarkt.

As a result, as we move towards the upcoming summer transfer window, Aston Villa have been linked with a wide array versatile forwards to help ease the burden on Watkins. Rather ambitiously, Villa have reportedly set their sights on Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic and Barcelona's Ferran Torres, as per SkySports.

Both of which possess not just the quality needed to help Villa thrive in Europe, but also have experience of already doing so for their respective teams.

What did Dean Jones say about Aston Villa?

Jones revealed that Emery is keen to bolster his attack ahead of the upcoming season and is targeting a "versatile forward".

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones explained that: "I'm also told that Villa remain in the market for like a versatile forward, who's already got a good standing in the game. So look, they're already a little short of firepower, so this makes sense. And Emery wants to make sure his team are never dry of goals when next season comes around."

Why do Aston Villa need to strengthen in attack?

As mentioned, last season Villa relied far too heavily upon the brilliance of Watkins to score them goals. While the Englishman netted 16 times in all competitions, Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey and Philppe Coutinho only scored 11 between them, as per Transfermarkt.

For a club with aspirations of thriving in Europe while also continuing their progress in the Premier League under Emery, that level of firepower simply isn't potent enough.

A forward who is a reliable goalscorer, and versatile enough to operate on the wings, could be exactly what Villa need to maintain their current upwards trajectory. It would allow Emery to afford Watkins a greater amount of rest, as well as increasing competition for places - which in turn could raise the levels of the other attackers already at the club.