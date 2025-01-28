Aston Villa are “very close” to reaching an agreement to sign Villarreal defender Juan Foyth, with Unai Emery’s side going “all out” for the Argentine, according to El Periodico Mediterraneo via Sport Witness.

The Midlands club have already been active in the January window, having signed right-back Andres Garcia from Levante and forward Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund, spending around £30 million in the process as Unai Emery looks to continue his incredible run as Villa manager.

With Villa juggling Champions League football as part of their schedule for the first time in four decades, they are still well within the hunt for a return to European football next season, sitting eighth in the Premier League table at the time of writing.

While they have already made two signings, Villa do not seem to be finished in the transfer market, with reports suggesting they are close to securing what would be their third addition this month.

Aston Villa Close to Foyth Deal

Argentine has worked with Emery before

While it appears the injury Tyrone Mings suffered at the weekend is less serious than was first thought, it seems apparent now that Villa are keen to reinforce their defence.

According to reports Juan Foyth, who has a £46m release clause in his contract, is their main target with the Argentinian having played under Emery during the Spaniard’s reign as Villarreal manager - and a deal is now "very close" to being agreed.

Juan Foyth 24/25 Stats Competition Appearances Minutes Played La Liga 4 181' Foyth only returned from injury on 18/12/24

Comfortable playing as either a centre-back or a right-back, Foyth is no stranger to English football, having previously represented Tottenham between 2017 and 2021. The Argentina international will soon turn 28, meaning he is entering his prime years as a player.

Foyth would represent a brilliant addition for Villa, as they look to replace Diego Carlos who left for Fenerbahce earlier in the window and the deal now just hinges on the player's green light.

(All stats from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 28/01/2025)