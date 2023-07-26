Aston Villa may contemplate a sale of their £25m-rated asset this summer, although Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that his time at Villa Park may not be over.

An unlucky run of injuries has hindered his Villa career, though he did often show glimpses of his Bayer Leverkusen form.

Aston Villa transfer news – Leon Bailey

The 25-year-old Jamaica international signed for Villa back in 2021 for £25m, per BBC Sport, and began his career in England under the stewardship of Dean Smith.

He even scored Villa’s first goal of the ever-promising Unai Emery era, though the Spaniard may be willing to sacrifice Bailey given his poor levels of consistency.

Since his move, he accrued 54 appearances and 11 goal involvements in that period (5G, 6A) and now may be pulling the curtains on a substandard two-year stint in the Premier League.

However, his Bundesliga numbers, per Transfermarkt, are far more superior.

In 119 appearances for Die Werkself, he scored 28 goals and provided a further 21 assists from a wide area.

MailOnline have claimed that Bailey could join the Saudi Arabia exodus as Al-Nassr, who currently employ none other than Cristiano Ronaldo, have emerged as a potential suitor.

At the back end of May, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that it would be a surprised to see Bailey remain at Villa Park beyond 2022/23, though no agreement with another club has been made concrete as yet.

What did Ryan Taylor say about Aston Villa and Leon Bailey?

Taylor believes Bailey could be one of the players on Villa’s chopping board this summer, though he believes the winger could make a U-turn on his playing career should he stay in the Midlands.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I think if an offer was to arrive that was suitable for Villa, they’d maybe consider it. But at the same time, I still think there’s time for him to turn it around. If he’s to stay, I think he’s a player of real quality and if we’re being honest, he’s had really tough luck with injuries, which he struggled to build momentum because of those problems.

“So yeah, I think it could be too early to judge Bailey but at the same time, I think Villa would very much be open to a sale if they had the right offer on the table.”

Emery and his entourage have shown that their 2022/23 Europe-securing outfit are only looking to improve this summer and have made some very impressive signings so far.

Former Leicester City star Youri Tielemans who had been mooted for a big-money move in previous seasons, was picked up by the club on a free transfer seeing as the Foxes let his contract run down to the wire.

Villa also ensnared their long-term target in Pau Torres, a player who will be delighted to reunite with his former boss Emery on English soil. The two Spaniards linked up at the Yellow Submarine between 2020 and 2023, meaning the reported fee of £31.5m could easily end up being an absolute coup.

Emery - ahead of a jam-packed 2023/24 schedule – has bolstered his plethora of attacking options by signing the coveted Moussa Diaby from German side Bayer Leverkusen.

Although both the fee and length his new contract is currently unknown, it has been reported that it put Villa back a total of £51.9m.

It’s clear that Villa mean serious business next term and will be looking to stamp their authority on the Europa League, while remaining top four challengers in the Premier League, too.