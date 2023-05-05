Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is reportedly a target of Bayern Munich, something which is very worrying for those attached to the Villa Park outfit, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 27-year-old has been in exceptional form for Unai Emery’s Villans side.

Aston Villa transfer news – Ollie Watkins

According to The Athletic, Aston Villa have opened “contract talks” with Watkins, with the club wishing to “reward” the striker for his impressive form over the last three seasons.

The striker has been potent in front of goal this term and has played a big part in the side’s revival from relegation candidates to chasing Europa League football under Emery.

However, The Sun reports that Bayern Munich are lining up a potential move for Watkins.

The Bundesliga outfit’s technical director was at Villa Park for the side’s 1-0 victory over Fulham last week.

The same publication states that the German giants are looking for a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, whom they sold to Barcelona last summer.

Jones has also suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Watkins is attracting interest from one of the Premier League’s bigger clubs ahead of a fascinating summer at Villa Park.

And the journalist believes there will be doubts around the £75,000 per-week earner’s potential move to Bayern, given that the link is not an obvious one.

What has Jones said about Aston Villa and Watkins?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I think if Bayern are genuinely looking at Watkins, then I would be very worried if I was attached to Aston Villa.

“I think it would be quite a good signing. It wouldn't be an obvious one by any means. That's probably why there will be more doubts around this.”

How has Watkins performed for Aston Villa this season?

Following the appointment of Emery in November, Watkins has arguably been Villa’s Player of the Season, given his impressive record in front of goal.

The seven-cap England international has hit the back of the net 15 times and provided six assists for his teammates in 36 appearances this campaign, with 13 of his goals coming under the tutelage of Emery.

An average WhoScored rating of 6.98 for his displays in the Premier League this term ranks him as the best-performing player in the Spaniard’s squad, indicating how important he is to the Villans’ chances of success.

The 5 foot 10 star compares favourably to his positional peers in other aspects of his game, ranking in the 77th percentile of forwards across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for interceptions per 90 minutes (0.25) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, given his all-round versatility as a centre-forward, Emery and Villa will be hopeful of keeping Watkins at Villa Park for the foreseeable future, despite Bayern’s potential advances.