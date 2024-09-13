Key Takeaways Aston Villa are looking for a first home win of the season when they take on Everton.

Toffees without a point so far this season but face tough test at Villa Park.

Defensive injury worries for both sides with Ashley Young set to return to Everton against former club.

The return of the Premier League after the first international break of 2024/25 sees Champions League outfit Aston Villa host Sean Dyche's Everton, who have had a very poor start to the new campaign. Aston Villa began the season with a 2-1 win away at West Ham, before being beaten 2-0 at home to Arsenal in gameweek two. They then responded with another 2-1 victory on the road, this time against newly promoted Leicester, and will be looking to continue their momentum against Everton on Saturday.

As for the Toffees, it has been three defeats from three so far this season, with losses against Brighton, Tottenham, and Bournemouth seeing them rooted to the bottom of the table. Their last game, at home to Bournemouth, was quite remarkable, with the Blues being 2-0 up in the 87th minute, before an incredible Cherries comeback, with three goals in 10 minutes, meaning they stole the game 3-2. Sean Dyche will be hoping his side can deliver a response on Saturday, in what could be another difficult afternoon.

Aston Villa Team News

Cash, Kamara and Mings remain out

Aston Villa were without Matty Cash, Boubakar Kamara, and Tyrone Mings last time out against Leicester and that is expected to remain the case ahead of the visit of Everton. Matty Cash is expected to be ruled out for around a month following a hamstring injury he sustained against Arsenal, and Kamara remains out following a knee ligament injury he sustained back in February. Defender Tyrone Mings hasn't played since the opening day of last season, when he suffered an ACL injury, but he is back in training and may make the bench against Everton.

Winger Leon Bailey had to be substituted during the first half against Leicester after injuring his hamstring. He is expected to be out for the game this weekend, with his return date currently unknown. The form of Jhon Duran off the bench is the biggest headache facing Unai Emery, as the Colombian fights for a spot in the starting lineup. The forward has scored two goals in the opening three games, and will be hoping to get the nod from the off on Saturday.

Aston Villa Predicted XI

Ramsey expected to come into Villa side

With Bailey expected to be ruled out, Jacob Ramsey is expected to come into the side for his first start since February. The academy graduate missed the end of last season with a toe injury, and is expected to take the place of Bailey on the right-hand side of the Aston Villa midfield, as he did against Leicester.

Lamare Bogarde should continue to deputise for the injured Matty Cash following a good performance last time out, and will be tasked with stopping the dangerous Iliman Ndiaye. Bogarde is expected to be joined in defence by Pau Torres, Ezri Konsa, and Lucas Digne, who have been ever present in the league so far this season.

In midfield, Youri Tielemans should be partnered by former Everton man Amadou Onana as he looks to add to his two goals already scored in the league so far this campaign. John McGinn is expected to join them, starting on the left-hand side of the midfield. Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers are expected to continue to lead the line as both seek their first goals of the season.

Everton Team News

Branthwaite remains out for the Toffees

Everton welcomed back full-back Seamus Coleman last time out, but he appeared to suffer another injury whilst on international duty. Nathan Patterson also remains out with a hamstring injury, which leaves the Toffees rather light at right-back.

Fortunately for Sean Dyche, veteran full-back Ashley Young is available following suspension, and is available to feature at Villa Park on Saturday. However, star defender Jarrad Branthwaite remains out with a groin problem which has seen him sidelined for the whole season so far. The England man is expected to be back in training in the near future, but Saturday's game comes too soon for him. Forward Youssef Chermiti also remains out with a foot injury, which has kept him out all season so far.

Everton Predicted XI

Young expected to start against former club

With Seamus Coleman expected to be out, former Aston Villa man, Ashley Young, should come into the side at right-back. The former England man will be looking to make amends following his sending off on the opening day for a last-man challenge on winger Kauro Mitoma.

In midfield, Tim Iroegbunam, who joined Everton from Aston Villa in the summer, is expected to continue alongside another former Villa man, Idrissa Gueye. Iliman Ndiaye, who impressed on his first league start last time out, should keep his place on the left-hand side, with Jack Harrison and Dwight McNeil completing the support network to Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Calvert-Lewin scored his first goal of the campaign against Bournemouth, and will be looking to add to his tally on Saturday at Villa Park. Deadline day signing Armando Broja is expected to be on the bench, and will be hoping to make an impact should he come on.