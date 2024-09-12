Key Takeaways Aston Villa face Everton at Villa Park and are favourites to come away with three points.

Aston Villa host Everton at Villa Park on Saturday with their Premier League clash kicking off at 5.30pm. The Villains kicked the campaign off with a 2-1 away win at West Ham United, followed that up with a 2-0 loss to Arsenal and beat Leicester City 2-1 last time out. Unai Emery's seventh-placed Villa have shown attacking intent with an average of 12 shots per game, with rising star Morgan Rogers and former Toffees' midfielder Amadou Onana catching the eye.

Sean Dyche's Merseysiders stare again at another possible relegation-battling season amid a disastrous start to the new Premier League campaign. His men have suffered three defeats on the bounce, beaten 3-0 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion, thrashed 4-0 away at Tottenham Hotspur and dealt a devastating defeat at Goodison to Bournemouth despite leading with three minutes left of normal time. Saturday's travellers are conceding 3.3 goals on average per game, winning just 18.3% of their aerial duels and putting up little threat up top.

Aston Villa vs. Everton Match Information Where Villa Park When 14/9/24 Location Villa Park, Birmingham, England Kick-Off 17:30 GMT TV Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD/ Sky Sports Premier League / NBC

Match Result

Villa to pile more misery on Dyche's side

Aston Villa are unsurprisingly favourites to prevail at Villa Park given the contrasting form the two sides are in ahead of their encounter. They settled on a 0-0 draw when they met at Goodison Park in January last season. The Villains blew the Toffees away with a 4-0 drubbing in the reverse fixture in August last year, and many anticipate a similar outcome this weekend.

However, Dyche's troops did knock Emery's men out of last season's Carabao Cup with a 2-1 away win when they last fought on Villa's home turf. The former will hope that's a good omen on their return. They will be looking to make the most of their counter-attacking moves and emphasizing the importance of maintaining focus throughout the game after their catastrophic loss to Bournemouth before the international break.

Villa should control proceedings with their dominant midfield, which will likely have a lot of joy against a struggling Everton side. Onana will be the one to watch after arriving from Goodison Park during the summer transfer window. He's formed a superb midfield partnership with compatriot Youri Tielemans, while Emery has also had Jhon Duran come into form. The Colombian striker was linked with a departure in the summer, but he's come to the fore with two goals in three games.

The hosts haven't been faultless, though, as seen in their defeat to Arsenal, which was arguably a game they were on top in for large spades, but the Gunners took all three points. There could be a slight shock on the cards if the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jack Harrison can make the most of any opportunities they receive on the break. It's the Toffees' shaky defence that Dyche needs to address, having conceded 10 goals already this season.

Aston Villa vs. Everton - Match Result Aston Villa to win 4/9 Draw 7/2 Everton to win 11/9

Over/Under

Villa's attacking dominance should be backed

Villa will expect to be in the driving seat for their clash against Everton and could put up some high attacking numbers. This game often serves up goals, with four of their last seven meetings totalling three or more goals. Backing over 2.5 goals in this game could put you onto a winner, especially with Paddy Power offering 6/10. The Toffees have the worst defensive record in the league, while Villa boast exciting attacking options.

It should also be noted that Villa are yet to keep a clean sheet this season, which makes betting on over 2.5 goals an attractive bet. Their last clash may have been a 0-0 draw, but expect there to be goals at Villa Park. Ollie Watkins pulled out of England's squad for their opening two UEFA Nations League games, and it's unclear whether he'll be available. Don't let that alarm you, though, because Duran has proven to be an astute backup.

Aston Villa vs. Everton - Over/Under Over Under 0.5 Goals 1/200 12/1 1.5 Goals 1/7 19/5 2.5 Goals 6/10 6/5 3.5 Goals 31/20 9/20 4.5 Goals 19/5 1/7 5.5 Goals 8/1 1/33

Goalscorers

Watkins favoured to get on the scoresheet

The Villains lead the way in the goalscoring market and Ollie Watkins is leading the odds despite uncertainty over the England striker's availability. The 28-year-old has a record of two goals in eight games against Everton during his career but hasn't netted at the start of the new season after three games played. Could Saturday be the day he breaks his goalscoring duck? He's at 7/2 to open the scoring.

Watkins' strike partner Jhon Duran, Villa's pacey winger Leon Bailey, youngster Jaden Philogene and attacking midfielder Emiliano Buendia are among those favoured to hit the net. The latter has returned from a cruciate ligament injury and bagged a brace in a 3-2 win for the U21s against Fleetwood Town earlier this month.

Everton are understandably low when it comes to the first goalscorer. Calvert-Lewin is their biggest threat, but he and the rest of Dyche's attackers have been tame in front of goal so far this season.

Aston Villa vs. Everton Goalscorer Odds First Anytime Ollie Watkins 7/2 EVS Jhon Duran 5/1 6/4 Leon Bailey 7/1 23/10 Jaden Philogene 7/1 12/5 Emiliano Buendia 15/2 5/2 Morgan Rogers 15/2 5/2 Ross Barkley 10/1 7/2 Dominic Calvert-Lewin 10/1 3/1 No Goalscorer 13/1 N/A

Prediction

Villa to romp to victory

We can't see anything but a Villa win this Saturday, and they could put an already beleaguered Everton side to the sword. The Toffees could grab a consolation goal after an onslaught from the visitors that puts them out of sight at Villa Park. The hosts could be backed to share goals with Duran in fine form, and Onana likely facing his former side, having put up two goals in three games since arriving in the East Midlands.

GIVEMESPORT Prediction Aston Villa to win 4/9 Correct score: 3-1 Villa 9/1

All data taken from SofaScore, all odds from Paddy Power. Both correct as of 17:52 on 11/9/24. Gamble Responsibly.