Sunday's Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Manchester United will see the narrative of Erik ten Hag and his future at Old Trafford continuing. After getting hammered at home to Spurs, then escaping defeat with a last minute equaliser in Porto, the current United manager desperately needs a result.

Meanwhile, Villa are flying high after beating Bayern Munich 1-0 in the Champions League. History still gives United a straw to cling to, as they have an exceptional record at Villa Park. In 30 years, they've only lost there in the league just three times. United will need more than mere history to get a result against Villa at the moment.

The Dutchman's troops are in poor form, as many in the media call for his sacking. Villa are in a very different situation, looking to consolidate on last season and once again finish in the top four to secure Champions League qualification.

Result Odds: Villa are favourites to topple United

Aston Villa win 6/5 | Draw 27/10 | Manchester United 21/10

Although Villa had the rub of the green against Bayern Munich in the week, with goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez saving superbly from Harry Kane, there's no denying the club are flying. This meeting with Manchester United is a rare occasion when they are the favourites to win the game.

United are under a huge degree of scrutiny at present and cannot afford anything less than a winning performance. However, you wonder if their players have it in them to achieve that with their current confidence levels, which is seeing them ship an alarming number of goals.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United - Result Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Aston Villa Win 6/5 2.20 +120 Draw 27/10 3.70 +270 Manchester United Win 21/10 3.10 +210

Score Predictions: Villans Likely to Seal 2-1 Victory

Aston Villa Win 2-1 - 9/1 | Manchester United Win 2-1 - 10/1 | Aston Villa Win 1-0 -11/1

The bookmakers price the most likely outcome of the game as a 2-1 Aston Villa win at 9/1, although you can get 10/1 on United winning by that same scoreline. Back in 1981, the two sides shared six goals in a thrilling 3-3 draw. Those wishing to take a punt on a similar result can place a bet at 40/1.

Aston Villa v Manchester United - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Draw 1-1 13/2 7.50 +650 Villa win 2-1 9/1 10.00 +900 United win 1-0 10/1 11.00 +1000 Villa win 1-0 11/1 12.00 +1100 Draw 2-2 11/1 12.00 +1100

There has not been a 0-0 between the two sides at Villa Park since 2008. In the thirteen occasions they have played at the ground since, there have been more than three goals nine times, with the highest scoring game being a 3-2 United win in 2012. So under 1.5 goals at 10/3 offers good value.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Goals Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Over 0.5 1/33 1.33 -3300 Under 0.5 10/1 11.00 +1000 Over 1.5 1/5 1.20 -500 Under 1.5 10/3 4.33 +333 Over 2.5 6/10 1.60 -166 Under 2.5 5/4 2.25 +125 Over 3.5 11/8 2.38 +137 Under 3.5 8/15 1.53 -187 Over 4.5 3/1 1.20 +300 Under 4.5 2/9 1.22 -450 Over 5.5 6/1 7.00 +600 Under 5.5 1/12 1.08 -1200

Goalscorers Odds: Watkins Favourite to Open the Scoring

Anytime Goalscorers: Watkins (Aston Villa) - 6/4 | Joshua Zirkzee (Manchester United) - 9/4

Once again Ollie Watkins tops the pile when it comes to being favourite to score for Aston Villa, for either opening the scoring at 9/2, or netting at any time during the 90 minutes at 6/4. Jhon Duran has become something of a cult figure at Villa Park as their match-winning super-sub and is priced at 8/5 to score.

Aston Villa Goalscorer Odds vs Manchester United Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Ollie Watkins 9/2 5.55 +450 6/4 2.50 +150 Jhon Duran 5/1 6.00 +500 8/5 2.60 +160 Morgan Rogers 13/2 7.50 +650 11/5 3.20 +220 Leon Bailey 15/2 8.50 +750 27/10 3.70 +270 Jacob Ramsey 8/1 9.00 +800 3/1 4.00 +300

Rasmus Hojlund had many pundits' sympathy last season for the sheer lack of service he received while in a Manchester United jersey. He is priced at 6/1 to open the scoring or 11/5 to score at any time. Although United would have been disappointed not to have won in Porto in mid-week, Hojlund would have been pleased to get on the score-sheet upon his return from injury.

Manchester United Goalscorer Odds vs Aston Villa Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Rasmus Hojlund 6/1 7.00 +600 11/5 3.20 +220 Joshua Zirkzee 13/2 7.50 +650 9/4 3.25 +225 Alejandro Garnacho 7/1 8.00 +700 5/2 3.50 +250 Bruno Fernandes 7/1 8.00 +700 13/5 3.60 +260 Amad Diallo 15/2 8.50 +750 27/10 3.70 +270

Prediction and Best Bets

Villa to create another tough day for United

Unai Emery has Aston Villa well drilled and full of self-belief - qualities that Manchester United are lacking in. Villa's only clean sheets this season has come in the Champions League against Young Boys and Bayern Munich. Getting another against United might not happen, but that's not to say they won't win. A 2-1 win is priced at 9/1, meaning the pain and suffering at Old Trafford will continue for the time being.

Best Bets

Aston Villa to win 2-1 (9/1)

Aston Villa to score in both halves (13/8)

Morgan Rogers to score anytime (11/5)

Rasmus Hojlund to score anytime (21/10)

Ollie Watkins to score, Villa to have over six corners and United to receive over two cards (15/2)

Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey at least one shot on target in both halves (18/1)

