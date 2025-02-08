Two Premier League sides hoping to keep alive hopes of winning domestic silverware go head-to-head at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon (UK time).

Aston Villa host Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup fourth round with both teams knowing the world’s oldest knockout competition represents their best chance of winning a trophy this season.

Tottenham Hotspur went out of the EFL Cup at the semi-final stage when they lost 4-0 against Liverpool in their semi-final second leg at Anfield on Thursday night.

Aston Villa did brilliantly to qualify directly for the Champions League Last 16 by finishing eighth in the 36-team group phase but even the most ardent Villa fan would surely admit that Unai Emery's are more likely to win the FA Cup than they are to lift the Champions League trophy. The market agrees: Villa are 17.0 (16/1) in the FA Cup Outright market, but a much bigger 41.0 (40/1) to win the Champions League.

90-Minute Result Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Aston Villa 1.77 10/13 -130 The Draw 4.33 10/3 +333 Tottenham Hotspur 4.33 10/3 +333

As our odds table above shows, the hosts are 1.77 (10/13) favourites to win this tie in 90 minutes. And, if you look at the current Premier League table, the price makes sense: Aston Villa are six places and 10 points above Tottenham in the standings, and have generally played the better and more effective football this season.

Villa can also rely on an excellent home record. They are W6-D5-L1 in front of their own fans in the Premier League this season, and have also secured some good home wins in knockout tournaments: they won 4-2 against Celtic in the Champions League last month, 2-0 and 1-0 at home to Bologna and Bayern Munich respectively in the same competition last October, and made it through to this round of the FA Cup thanks to their 2-1 home over vs West Ham on January 10.

The concern for Tottenham followers will be how poorly their side has fared on the road this season: they are W4-D1-L7 away from home in the Premier League, and their 4-0 midweek defeat at Liverpool will still be fresh in the minds of their fans, too.

Best Bet

There is always a certain amount of uncertainty over whether Premier League form is an effective tool for trying to predict how a club will fare in a cup competition. The dynamic of a tie in a knockout competition is often different, and there are other variables, such as potentially different motivation levels, to consider.

The price on Aston Villa looks fair: they have been the better of these two teams this season, and will expect to win. They are likely to take this competition seriously, although the possibility of Emery rotating some of his better players out of the starting line-up, in order to keep them fresh for Villa’s upcoming Champions League Last 16 tie (against opponents yet to be decided) and an expected push for a top-four spot, cannot be ruled out.

That said, there are better selections, in other markets, available on this fixture.

We Expect the Goals to Flow

The strongest statistical trend on these two sides is how high-scoring their matches have been this season. Sixteen of Aston Villa’s 24 Premier League games have featured over 2.5 goals, with the same applying to 17 of Tottenham’s 24 Premier League games. Add those figures together, and 69 percent of all Premier League games involving these two sides have featured three or more goals.

The stats from the relevant home and away league games are a little less emphatic: seven of Villa’s 12 Premier League home matches have featured over 2.5 goals, with the same applying to seven of Tottenham’s 12 Premier League away games as well (a total of 58 percent).

Number of Goals in 90 Minutes Over Under 2.0 1.16 (3/19) 5.1 (41/10) 2.5 1.44 (11/25) 3.0 (2/1) 3.0 1.6 (3/5) 2.27 (14/11) 3.5 2.15 (23/20) 1.8 (4/5) 4.0 2.75 (7/4) 1.42 (5/12)

Best Bet

As our table above shows, the market is wise to the trend of lots of goals in games involving these two sides this season. Over 2.5 Goals is available at a best-priced 1.44 (11/25) at the time of writing, while Over 3 Goals is 1.6 (3/5).

Even though we would prefer larger odds, we are still happy to back over 3 Goals (NB: all the prices above apply to 90 minutes only). The trends point towards the game having three or more goals, and we expect an open encounter.

With our selection, your stakes will be returned if the game has exactly three goals, and you will make a profit if the game has four or more goals.

Top selection – Over 3 Goals (1.6)

Rogers the Goalscorer Pick

As a contender to make his Aston Villa debut, Marcus Rashford is likely to attract plenty of attention in the Anytime Goalscorer market. Another name stands out, however, when you scour the statistical trends on the home side in knockout competitions this season.

Villa have scored 10 goals in six home knockout tournament fixtures this season, and Morgan Rogers is comfortably their top scorer. The England international has scored four times, with the now-departed Jhon Duran – he was sold to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr during the transfer window last month – second in the scoring charts on three. John McGinn, Amadou Onana and Ollie Watkins complete the list of scorers with one goal each.

Selected Aston Villa Anytime Goalscorer Contenders Decimal Odds Ollie Watkins 2.05 Marcus Rashford 2.9 Marco Asensio 3.5 Morgan Rogers 3.55 Leon Bailey 3.88

Best Bet

As our table above shows, the market ranks Rogers as only the fourth most likely Aston Villa scorer in this game, even though he has been especially sharp in front of goal in knockout competition matches at Villa Park this season.

If you are looking for a player to support in this market, the 22-year-old midfielder would be our pick.

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 08/02/2025