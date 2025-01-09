West Ham United will be hoping that the appointment of Graham Potter as their new manager brings a change of fortunes when they travel to Villa Park for a fascinating FA Cup third round encounter on Friday night (UK time).

The Hammers sacked manager Julen Lopetegui on Wednesday afternoon and appointed former Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea boss Potter the following morning.

Before getting the role, Potter was the favourite for the job, and senior figures at the club will hope that the speed with which the change has been made will have a galvanising impact on the West Ham players ahead of the game.

90-minute Result Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Aston Villa 1.7 7/10 -143 The Draw 4.5 7/2 +350 West Ham United 4.6 18/5 +360

It is hardly a surprise that Lopetegui was dismissed: he had lost four of his last eight games in charge, and the Hammers had conceded nine goals in their last two outings, against Manchester City (4-1, away) and Liverpool (5-0, home). Lopetegui's total of just seven wins in 22 games in all competitions during his seven months in the job was not good enough to stave off the sack.

Aston Villa Are Deservedly Favourites

Looking at the prices in the Match Odds market, Aston Villa are 1.7 (7/10) to win, while West Ham are 4.6 (18/5) and the Draw is 4.5 (7/2).

Is the hosts’ short-priced favouritism fair? We believe it is, if you set aside the potential positive impact of Potter's appointment on the visitors.

Villa – currently eighth in the Premier League standings – have an excellent W6-D3-L0 record against sides that, like West Ham, are currently in the bottom eight in the Premier League standings. Villa's nine-game sample includes a W4-D2-L0 record in front of their own fans at Villa Park.

In contrast, West Ham are a dismal W1-D1-L7 against sides that, like Villa, are currently in the top eight in the Premier League. And, while Potter's appointment may have a positive impact on West Ham's players, it is worth noting that the new manager has had hardly any time to work with the players or prepare them for this game, so his impact may be minimal on Friday night.

Best Bet

If you combine Villa’s win rate vs bottom eight sides with the visitors’ loss rate vs the top eight sides, then the odds of a Villa win based on those stats alone would be 1.46. Yes, this game is an FA Cup rather than a Premier League fixture, but we believe the Premier League stats are transferable, given that both teams are likely to take this game seriously.

If you are looking for a pick in the Match Odds market, Aston Villa would be the selection.

High-Scoring Encounter on the Cards

A second market that may offer some worthwhile opportunities is the Over/Under goals market.

Looking through the same data sample referred to in the Match Odds market analysis above – i.e. Aston Villa’s Premier League home games vs sides currently in the bottom eight, and West Ham’s Premier League away games vs sides currently in the top eight – the high number of average goals per game stands out.

Villa’s nine games have featured 27 goals in total, i.e. an average of exactly three goals per game. Seven of those nine games featured three or more goals, while only two featured two or fewer goals.

West Ham’s nine games vs sides currently in the Premier League top eight produced 34 goals, i.e. an average of 3.78 goals per game. As with Aston Villa’s sample, seven of those games featured three or more goals, while only two featured two or fewer goals.

Match Goals Under Over 2.0 4.5 (7/2) 1.61 (8/13) 2.5 2.38 (11/8) 1.62 (8/13) 3.0 1.81 (13/16) 2.01 (1/1) 3.5 1.5 (1/2) 2.63 (13/8) 4.0 1.26 (1/4) 3.7 (27/10)

Best Bet

Given the figures, we are surprised to find that Over 3 Goals can be backed at evens, as our table above shows.

By backing Over 3 Goals, you would get your stakes back if the game had exactly three goals, and make a profit if the game had four or more goals.

Note that any selections in the Overs/Unders markets apply to 90 minutes only, so any goals that were to occur in extra-time if the game were to get to that stage would not be considered.

Top selection – Back Over 3 Goals (1.95)

Watkins and Duran the Players to Focus On

Looking solely at Aston Villa players, the Anytime Goalscorer market makes fascinating reading.

Aston Villa have scored 23 goals in 15 home games in all competitions this season. The breakdown of their scorers is as follows: Jhon Duran (seven goals), Ollie Watkins (six), Ross Barkley and Morgan Rogers (three each), and Leon Bailey, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa and John McGinn (one each).

Anytime Goalscorer Decimal Odds Fractional Odds Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) 2.3 13/10 Jhon Duran (Aston Villa) 2.7 17/10 Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa) 3.5 5/2 Jayden Philogene-Bidace (Aston Villa) 3.6 13/5 Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) 3.9 29/10 Niclas Fullkrug (West Ham) 4.0 3/1 Kaden Young (Aston Villa) 4.0 3/1 Danny Ings (West Ham) 4.4 17/5 Emiliano Buendla (Aston Villa) 4.9 19/5 Ross Barkley (Aston Villa) 5.0 4/1 Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa) 5.0 4/1 Mohammed Kudus (West Ham) 5.0 4/1

As well as topping Aston Villa’s scoring charts in home games, Duran has also been notably prolific in cup competitions at Villa Park: of the four goals that Villa have scored in four home knockout competition fixtures this season, the Colombia international has netted three of them.

Best Bet

It is no surprise to see that Watkins and Duran are the shortest-priced players in the Anytime Goalscorer market. As our table above shows, Duran is the outsider of the two, and that leads us to favour him.

Given Duran's scoring record at Villa Park generally this season, and more specifically in cup matches, he would be our pick, given he is available at bigger odds than Watkins.