Aston Villa return from victorious Champions League exploits in Switzerland to Villa Park on Saturday for a West Midlands clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Villans beat Young Boys 3-0 in an excellent start to their European campaign, and their Premier League season has only seen one setback, an understandable loss to high-flying Arsenal. Currently, Unai Emery's side sit comfortably in fifth.

Wolves make the short trip into Birmingham after Wednesday night's defeat in the Carabao Cup third round away at Brighton. They admirably mounted a late comeback, but lost 3-2 to the Seagulls. It was a brighter performance than their Premier League results have suggested. With a draw and three defeats, one of those being an emphatic 6-2 home thrashing at the hands of Chelsea, Gary O'Neil's 18th-placed outfit are searching for improvements.

This relatively local game is rarely dull and excitement should be expected as it brings out the fiercest clashes between the two sides, with over 4.5 cards distributed between the clubs in five of the last six. Interestingly, there has been one red card in this clash in the previous three, with Mario Lemina receiving his marching orders in the game at Molineux last season.

Aston Villa vs. Wolves: Match Information When 21/09/24 Where Villa Park Time 15:00 BST Location Birmingham, United Kingdom

Outcome

Villa the favourites against Wolves

The recent history between the two sides favours the away team in the long term, as Wolves have won two of the previous five, with two draws and one defeat. O'Neil's side have a decent recent record at Villa Park also, with two wins and one loss in their previous five trips. However, since Aston Villa broke a five-game winless run against their opponents in the 2-0 win at Villa Park last season, the tide looks to have changed. Wolves' most recent win against Aston Villa away from home was a 3-2 win over Steven Gerrard’s side in 2021.

Aston Villa have lost two games at home since March, both against North London-based teams Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. The Villans have only lost once at home in their previous five league games, with three wins and one draw. Their last home game against Everton produced one of the greatest comebacks expected all season, capped off by a world-class effort from Jhon Duran.

This season, Wolves are yet to win a game, and that emphatic loss to Chelsea has put across a bleak statement. Wolves also squandered the opportunity for the first win of the season by conceding two goals in the second half against Newcastle United last time out.

Match Odds Aston Villa Win 4/7 The Draw 16/5 Wolves Win 17/4

Over/Under

Wolves yet to get going, but goals expected in Birmingham

Aston Villa have been one of the most exciting teams to watch in the Premier League so far this season. They have scored seven and conceded four, and their determined triumph from two down against Everton has been the pin-up performance of relentless style they possess.

The visitors have averaged 0.5 goals per game this season whilst conceding three. Gary O’Neil’s side need to find a more strategic route on the road, as they are now on a run of seven games, stretching back to last season, without a win away from Molineux.

In terms of scoring though, Wolves can be encouraged by the fact Villa are yet to actually keep a clean sheet this season, despite facing some modest opposition in Leicester and Everton.

Goal Over/Under Over 2.5 Goals 4/7 Under 2.5 Goals 11/8

Goalscorers

Villa front-men favoured by the bookies

Ollie Watkins is likely to be among the goals. The England striker was instrumental in Villa's Champions League qualification last season, with 32 goal contributions in 37 Premier League games. This season, he already has three in four league games regarding goal contributions and averages 1.5 shots on target per game.

Another point of focus should be Jhon Duran. The young Colombian has remarkably gone from zero to hero after his botched West Ham move, and seems to be taking everything in his stride as he has worked hard to win over the Villa faithful again. Fresh off the back of a disallowed Champions League goal against Young Boys, and a screamer against Everton he'll be one to watch on Saturday afternoon.

Morgan Rogers can't be ignored either. Although he's yet to score this term, his performances have been head-turning at times - with this site even supporting the claims that the £15m man is more akin to £40m with his fine showings.

For Wolves, meanwhile, there hasn't been a consistent supply of goals so far this season with no player scoring more than once. That being said, despite poor results, Matheus Cunha and Jorgen Stand Larsen have demonstrated some promise as a strike partnership and continue to combine well.

Goalscorers Players First Scorer Anytime Scorer Ollie Watkins 7/2 11/10 Jhon Duran 6/1 2/1 Morgan Rogers 6/1 2/1 Leon Bailey 13/2 21/10 Jayden Philogene-Bidace 13/2 5/2 Kaden Young 8/1 11/4 Matheus Cunha 8/1 11/4 Hwang Hee-Chan 17/2 3/1

Prediction

Wolves tricky start to season set to continue

Wolves are winless after their first four league games with one draw and 11 goals conceded. It's been a difficult start, and while they have a solid historic record at Villa Park, this time it seems that the Villans will be way too powerful.

GMS Prediction: Aston Villa 3-1 Wolves

Odds retrieved from Bet365, correct as of 19/09/24