Returning from their Champions League victory over Young Boys in Switzerland, Aston Villa welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers for a West Midlands clash on Saturday. Unai Emery's Villans beat the Swiss champions 3-0 in an excellent start to their European campaign, and it runs parallel with a Premier League season that has only seen one setback, a loss to high-flying Arsenal.

Wolves make the short trip into Birmingham to face fifth-placed Villa after Wednesday night's defeat in the Carabao Cup third round away at Brighton. They mounted a late comeback, but lost 3-2 to the Seagulls. It was a brighter performance than their Premier League form has demonstrated thus far. With a draw and three defeats, one of those being an emphatic 6-2 home thrashing at the hands of Chelsea, Gary O'Neil's 18th-placed outfit are in dire need of improvements to get out of the early-season dropzone. Here’s who's in and who's out, with all the latest team news, injuries, suspensions and predicted starting XIs.

Aston Villa Team News

Watkins' ice pack merely a precaution

After playing on a plastic playing surface described by skipper John McGinn as "shocking", Villa left Tuesday's game in Switzerland without any further injury issues. Ollie Watkins was seen sitting in the dugout with an ice pack strapped to his ankle after being replaced by Jhon Duran, but Unai Emery quashed any concerns by stating that it was purely precautionary.

Leon Bailey is ready to play again after recovering from the hamstring strain suffered in the victory at Leicester City. Matty Cash will remain an absentee from the squad as he continues to recover from a thigh injury he picked up three weeks ago.

Aston Villa's Predicted XI

One change from Unai Emery

Aston Villa's predicted XI: Martinez; Bogarde, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; McGinn, Onana, Tielemans, Ramsey; Rogers; Watkins.

With his three Premier League goals after four appearances from the bench, as well as his disallowed low curler against Young Boys, Jhon Duran has certainly given Unai Emery something to think about. But Unai Emery has only really changed his formula when necessary this season, so we are expecting Watkins to continue leading the line with Morgan Rogers playing behind the front-man.

Aston Villa fans will no doubt be relieved that Watkins is fit to start this one. He has been involved in seven goals in his last six Premier League home games for the Villans, scoring four and assisting three. Overall, he has 48 goal involvements at Villa Park (33 goals, 15 assists), that's second only to Gabriel Agbonlahor in the competition (49).

The only change we are tipping Emery to make is bringing summer signing Ian Maatsen into the starting XI for the first time. The Villans boss appears to be easing the former Chelsea man into his side but keeping Lucas Digne on the pitch for almost the entire 90 minutes against Young Boys suggests Emery is lining up a favourable home fixture for Maatsen's first start.

Wolves Team News

Old Gold rotated before Villa test

Gary O'Neil made ten changes to the side that lost to Newcastle ahead of their Carabao Cup game at Brighton in an attempt to allow extended recovery time for those carrying minor knocks. Toti, who scored a winning goal against Villa in 2023, has also been listed as a doubt.

Seasoned centre-back Craig Dawson is a doubt whilst Rayan Ait-Nouri is facing a race against time to be fit again after suffering an ankle injury. Yerson Mosquera has been struggling with calf issues in recent weeks and played through the pain against Newcastle.

Wolves' Predicted XI

Wolves' predicted XI: Johnstone; Semedo, Mosquera, Dawson, Doherty; Gomes, Andre; Lemina, Cunha, Bellegarde; Strand Larsen.

While the mass rotation might've helped rest injury-blighted players, it's also given Gary O'Neil a couple of things to think about. From that performance against Brighton, where a late comeback was nearly on the cards, Goncalo Guedes and Tommy Doyle proved that they can step up and may be useful off the bench. The forward line of Jorgen Strand Larsen with Matheus Cunha just in behind him looks to be a regular feature now and unlikely to change.

Mario Lemina has turned out on the right flank already this season, and may be pushed out wide again to accommodate both Joao Gomes and Andre in the middle. Matt Doherty's assist-grabbing performance against the Seagulls may merit a start against Villa, especially with the absence of Rayan Ait-Nouri. Yerson Mosquera and Craig Dawson should pull through in time to continue their pairing as either Nelson Semedo takes the last spot in the line that play in front of Sam Johnstone in goal.

All injury information via Premier Injuries - correct as of 20/9/2024.