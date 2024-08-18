Aston Villa have been one of the most active in the transfer market this summer with eight new additions so far. That includes a big-money move for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, as well as the signing of former Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen.

In terms of outgoings, Unai Emery has bid farewell to a handful of key players that helped Villa secure Champions League football for the first time in more than 40 years. High-profile departures include Douglas Luiz, who joined Serie A side Juventus, as well as Moussa Diaby’s move to Al-Ittihad.

Villa ‘exit race’ for goalkeeper

He could now be La Liga bound

One name Villa were linked with in the early stages of the transfer window was goalkeeper Junior. Reports in Portugal initially suggested the English club were to present an offer to the player, as he was viewed as a potential back-up and even successor for Emiliano Martinez.

However, any talk of a deal soon went cold, and now fresh reports indicate the 23-year-old, described as 'outstanding' by talent scout Jacek Kulig, could be heading to La Liga. A report from Spanish outlet MARCA claims Villarreal are stepping up their interest in the Famalicao shot-stopper, who is under contract until the summer of 2027.

The article claims negotiations between the two clubs are at an advanced stage, and a deal could be agreed for a fee in excess of €10million. It does also confirm Villa’s previous interest, as they reportedly sent scouts to watch the player throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

Luiz Junior 2023/24 stats for Famalicao in all competitions Stat: Appearances 35 Clean sheets 8 Goals conceded 44 Minutes played 3,150

Junior was born in Brazil, and he began his career with homeland club Mirassol-SP. In the summer of 2019, he was signed by Famalicao to join their youth set-up, and he was later promoted to the first team in November 2020. He has now amassed 140 senior appearances for the Portuguese club’s first team.

Villa attempt to ‘hijack’ Chelsea move for Felix

The forward is expected to depart Atletico Madrid

Elsewhere, one name that continues to be linked with Villa this summer is Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix. The 24-year-old is expected to depart the La Liga giants before the transfer deadline after five years with the club.

Felix has been heavily linked with a return to Chelsea, where he spent time on loan in 2023, as part of a deal that will see midfielder Conor Gallagher go in the opposite direction. However, Villa continue to be credited with interest in Felix as talks surrounding the player’s future ramp up.

According to Spanish outlet El Chiringuito TV, Villa still want to sign Felix, and Emery has been in regular contact in the hope of convincing him to move to Villa Park. This comes despite Chelsea’s ongoing negotiations for the player, which could finally reach a resolution in the coming days.

Felix is a Portuguese international, and he initially began his youth career at Porto. He made the move to Benfica in 2015, and was promoted to the first team a couple of years later. After 20 goals in 43 senior appearances for Benfica, he was signed by La Liga giants Atletico in the summer of 2019.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.