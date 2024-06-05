Highlights Aston Villa are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer.

The Blues are willing to sanction a move for the player as they look to comply with financial regulations.

Gallagher could replace Douglas Luiz, who has been linked with Manchester United, while Ollie Watkins could also be out the door.

Aston Villa are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Gallagher thrived for the Blues last season, making 39 appearances and scoring 8 goals across all competitions as Mauricio Pochettino's side secured a place in Europe. The England international was also handed the captain's armband for extended periods of the season, with Reece James continually out injured.

This excellent campaign has resulted in the energetic midfielder being the subject of interest from several clubs, with Ben Jacobs revealing to GIVEMESPORT that Villa, Newcastle United and Tottenham are set to compete for his signature.

Transfer guru Romano has verified Villa's interest, claiming that the Midlands club have made initial contact with Chelsea, as they look to initiate a deal for the player.

Romano: Villa 'Showing Interest' in Gallagher

Chelsea yet to make final call on possible sale

Writing in his Daily Transfer briefing, Romano echoed David Ornstein's initial reports suggesting that Villa want to sign Gallagher. He wrote:

"Another story to watch with Chelsea, as David Ornstein reported, is that Aston Villa are showing interest in Conor Gallagher. I’m told there are also other clubs, so it remains an open situation, but at the moment nothing is close or imminent. It’s about interest and initial contacts, but no decision has been made yet on Chelsea side."

Gallagher developed into a well-rounded box-to-box midfielder last season for the Blues, and many have criticised the club for its stance on being willing to sanction a move for the player. However, with the west Londoners under pressure to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules, Todd Boehly may be forced to cash in on an academy product in order to ease these pressures.

With Gallagher expected to be named in Gareth Southgate's final England squad for the Euros, he will likely be heading off to Germany later this week. This, combined with Chelsea's need to sell before the close of the financial year at the end of June, could complicate negotiations. The Stamford Bridge outfit will be eager to accelerate a deal, but with the player away on international duty, him and his representatives may be distracted and may prefer to negotiate once the tournament has finished.

Chelsea are said to be willing to listen to offers in the region of £50m, which could be seen as a fair for Unai Emery and Villa, as they look to add substantial depth and quality to a squad that will have the added burden of Champions League football next season.

Gallagher's relentless engine, improved range of passing and eye for goal make him a natural alternative to the likes of Morgan Rodgers and Jacob Ramsey, and would suit Emery's high-energy pressing system.

Gallagher's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 - Chelsea Squad Ranking Stat Output Squad Rank Appearances 37 1st Goals 5 =4th Assists 7 2nd Key Passes Per 90 Minutes 1.4 2nd Interceptions Per 90 Minutes 1.2 1st Match Rating 7.13 2nd

Related Chelsea Boss Enzo Maresca ‘Likes’ £65m Premier League Star The Blues are well stocked in his position and are yet to make a transfer decision

Villa Could Lose Important Duo this Summer

Douglas Luiz and Ollie Watkins have been linked with moves away

The signing of Gallagher could be necessitated by the potential sales to key players at Villa Park. Outperforming what was expected from them and finishing in the top four means several of Emery's players have become the subject of interest, and the club now have a fight on their hands to keep hold of vital cogs in the system.

Gallagher could ultimately end up as a replacement for Douglas Luiz, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, while star striker Ollie Watkins has been tipped to make a switch to Liverpool or Arsenal.

Statistics via WhoScored - as of 05/06/2024