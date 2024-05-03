Highlights Aston Villa are lining up a summer move for Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho.

The centre-forward is available on a free transfer after rejecting the chance to remain with the Foxes.

The Nigeria international would act as back-up to Ollie Watkins at Villa Park.

Aston Villa are interested in signing Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho this summer, according to Football Insider.

The Leicester man is set to depart the King Power Stadium in the coming weeks after rejecting a contract extension and could join fellow Midlands club Villa.

The 27-year-old would come in to challenge current striker Ollie Watkins who’s had a fine season in Claret and Blue, with 19 Premier League goals so far.

Villa Keen on Leicester Man Iheanacho

The Nigerian has spent seven seasons at the Foxes

According to Football Insider, Villa are intent on strengthening their attack this summer following an extraordinary season in the Premier League.

Unai Emery’s side look almost certain to secure a top-four finish, which would see them play Champions League football for the first time in over 40 years next term.

Aside from star man Watkins, Villa aren’t blessed with an array of clinical centre forwards. Jhon Duran has been Watkins' back up this campaign, but the physical striker has netted just six goals in 33 appearances.

While Leon Bailey, Morgan Rogers and Moussa Diaby have impressed of late, Emery isn't equipped with any additional out-and-out strikers.

Iheanacho Has Proven Himself in The Premier League

The former Manchester City man has played almost 200 topflight matches

Iheanacho - previously labelled as being "clinical" by Gary Lineker - has had something of a stop-start season at the Foxes, but he has proven in the past how deadly he can be in front of goal.

Under Enzo Maresca, the left-footed striker has found the back of the net just six times in 25 matches in all competitions, so there is certainly room for improvement.

However, while Iheanacho’s stats this season are nothing to shout about, most of his appearances have been from the substitutes' bench, which is likely to be the case should he join Villa.

Three of the Nigerian’s five league goals have resulted from coming off the bench late in matches, which may be a key factor in Aston Villa’s pursuit of the former Man City man.

If Iheanacho can rediscover the form he showed in his early days at Man City, where he boasted an impressive return of 21 goals and seven assists in 64 matches as a youngster, he could prove an excellent addition at Villa. In total, the forward has scored 67 goals contributions in 196 matches in the Premier League.

The Striker Would be Following Youri Tielemans to Villa Park

Tielemans departed last summer for Villa

If Iheanacho is to make the switch from Leicester to Villa, he’d be following in the footsteps of Youri Tielemans, who joined Emery’s side on a free transfer from the Foxes last season, following their relegation to the Championship.

The Belgian has gone on to be a major player for Villa, occupying various roles in the middle of the park. Tielemans has featured in every Villa game he’s been available for in the league, missing just four of their 35 matches so far with a calf injury.

The 26-year-old has also crafted six Premier League assists, including in victories against Man City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, and has notched a goal too. The duo spent four years together at Leicester between 2019 and 2023 and could be reunited this summer.