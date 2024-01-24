Highlights Aston Villa want a new striker in this window but it is dependent on them offloading Jhon Duran.

Ollie Watkins will remain Villa's number one striker even if Emery succeeds in making new signing.

Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Birmingham City are all in the market for new signings too.

JHON Duran holds the key to Aston Villa advancing their plans for a striker swoop during the next week.

The big Colombian forward needs to be off-loaded before boss Unai Emery can bring in a replacement.

Villa are still in the market for additions to their frontline - their pursuit of Middlebrough’s Morgan Rogers is very much a work-in-progress and remains separate to the situation up front as he is regarded more as a winger.

But Emery needs to be 100 per cent confident that he can move the former Chicago Fire man Duran before sourcing a replacement.

The Spaniard accepts that Duran needs game-time and has become frustrated with minutes from the bench due to Ollie Watkins’ form.

The matter is complicated because the England striker has admitted that the arrival of Danny Ings during Dean Smith’s tenure did affect him.

Ollie Watkins will be number one choice if Villa sign new striker

Emery knows this and is in a position where he needs to find healthy competition while protecting a forward who only a couple of months ago signed a new five-year deal with Villa. Watkins will remain the club’s No.1 striker.

In a light moment over the holiday period, Villa’s boss asked the media himself as to where the forwards were that his club could potentially sign - a clear indication that he has been looking.

His conundrum is finding one to potentially replace Duran for the remainder of this season - AC Milan have been linked with the powerful forward - and then filling the void with a player who can fill in for Watkins but also present little direct competition for him.

He does not want to upset the balance in his side but knows that entering the second half of the campaign without cover could prove disastrous.

How Ollie Watkins compares to top Premier League attackers in 2023-24 League appearances Goals Minutes per goal Assists Shots per game Ollie Watkins 21 9 205.9 8 2.9 Erling Haaland 15 14 92.6 4 3.9 Mo Salah 20 14 124.6 8 3.3 Son Heung-Min 20 12 141.6 5 2.6 Statistics according to WhoScored (correct as of 24-01-24)

Again, there is the added issue of Financial Fair Play rules.

Emery indicated before the window opened that there was no case to answer as far as Villa were concerned.

But they have already added Kosta Neveljkovic from Red Star Belgrade to their ranks for £7.8m and Rogers, if successful, will be close to the £10m price tag that Middlesbrough have slapped upon him. Their pursuit of keeper Hakon Valdinarsson from Elfsborg appears to have ended in failure amid today’s reports that Brentford have swooped.

Emery said that Calum Chambers and Betrand Traore were free to find other clubs but so far there have been no takers. That has not freed up any room in the budget, adding to Emery’s overall frustration with a tricky situation.

Birmingham City could be very busy in final days of the window

TONY Mowbray is a man-in-a-hurry - and there will be a flurry of activity before the window closes at St Andrew’s.

The Teessider has his hands tied to a large degree because the Blues are pushing the envelope over profit and sustainability rules.

Several players - including the likes of striker Scott Hogan and No.2 keeper Neil Etheridge are among the high earners - and ideally the club would like them off the books to make room for any incoming signings.

Mowbray knows that the real push will come this summer but he wants to make a start on providing the possession-based football that Wayne Rooney was also charged with bringing to the club.

Much will depend on whether Atalanta re-enter the bidding for teenage midfielder Jordan James. They have had two confirmed offers knocked back for the Wales international who Birmingham tied to a long-term deal only last season.

Both of those were below £5m. That cash would enable Mowbray to advance his interest in Alex Pritchard at former club Sunderland and also potentially enable him to swap veteran striker Lukas Jutkiewicz for Blackburn Rovers’ Sam Gallagher who has been making his way back from injury.

Those two players are known to Mowbray and Birmingham retain an interest in Manuel Benson - although with Leeds United and Ipswich Town both in for the Burnley forward - it looks likely that the 26-year-old Belgian will head for either of those promotion-chasers than risk moving lower down the Championship.

Wolves no closer to new striker with Broja deal unlikely

GARY O’Neil has made no secret of his desire to bolster his attacking options at Molineux.

He admitted weeks before the window opened that his priority was adding a proper old-school No.9 to his ranks.

Wolves are another club for whom the financial rules are proving a hindrance in this month’s market - in fact, O’Neil was told when he got the job back in August that he would have to work with what he had got.

However, early moves in the market for Sasa Kalajdzic and Fabio Silva - who secured loan moves to Eintracht Frankfurt and Glasgow Rangers respectively - have freed up room for another import.

As O’Neil said: “It was important for the club that we shifted wages before we were able to do something, so now if something comes up that can fit what we can financially, we’re in a place to push the button and do it.”

Chelsea’s Armando Broja has been mentioned in the inner sanctum but there is next to no chance that Wolves will be spending any money on a permanent fee for the 22-year-old, certainly not in the £30m-plus range.

This is another saga that is likely to go to the wire.

Wolves are armed and ready with the cash to do a loan deal but the likely scenario is that they will have to work their way down the list of available players as the clock ticks down.

O’Neil’s pursuit of a striker to help out the likes of Matheus Cunha and Hee-Chan Hwang has a while to run still.

Nottingham Forest want signings but are also being cautious

IT’S a theme in the Midlands at the moment, it seems, that any professional football club looking to operate in the transfer window needs to be mindful of over-stepping the mark.

Perhaps out of all of the clubs mentioned here, Nottingham Forest have the most to lose if they fall foul of officialdom and are deemed to have broken the rules.

The word from the City Ground was a simple one: We will do some business in the window, if possible. But we will not risk upsetting the Premier League by bringing in more players and further bending the rules if we cannot balance the books by moving players out.

Nuno Espirito Santo has been hit hard by the half-dozen members of his squad who have left for AFCON duty.

Add an extra five members who are struggling with injury - this was the case in last Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at Brentford, and it’s obvious that resources at the home of the former European Champions are being stretched thinly.

Forest have been linked with Gio Reyna who is out-of-favour at Borussia Dortmund where boss Edin Terzic has demonstrated he is unlikely to pick the forward.

Anthony Elanga is one of those sidelined and it is likely that Reyna would fit the bill should Nuno be able to move out one or two of his squad players.

But with his options severely limited, Forest are another club who will be playing a waiting game until the picture over their finances, injury-list and returning players from international duty becomes a lot clearer.