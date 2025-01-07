Aston Villa are reportedly prepared to re-sign their former midfielder Douglas Luiz on loan from Juventus in January, according to TBR Football.

The Villans are said to be willing to provide an escape route out of Serie A for the Brazilian, who has struggled to impress since his £42m move last summer.

Unai Emery’s side are reportedly considering bringing Luiz back on a temporary deal, while Juventus are open to parting ways with the 26-year-old through a loan agreement with an obligation to buy.

However, according to the report, such a deal seems unlikely for the Bianconeri this month, after they signed the 'outstanding' Brazilian international to a five-year contract in July.

Multiple Premier League clubs have reportedly been informed that Luiz is available, including Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, who are said to be long-term admirers of the holding midfielder.

Luiz spent five years at Aston Villa before his exit in July, making 175 Premier League appearances, scoring 20 goals and providing 18 assists.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luiz has started just twice for Juventus this season in his 13 appearances, totaling 354 minutes of action.

Villa are also believed to be exploring the option of re-signing their former starlet Carney Chukwuemeka from Chelsea, after the 21-year-old has struggled for regular minutes under Enzo Maresca this season.

Reports suggest the Villans are keen on bringing the English midfielder back to Villa Park two years after his exit, but may have to wait for Chelsea to soften their stance later in January.

The Blues are reportedly asking for £40m for Chukwuemeka this month, double the fee they paid Villa in 2022.

Aston Villa have yet to make any signings in January and are said to be approaching the transfer market cautiously, prioritising new additions at right-back and winger.

The Villans are currently eighth in the Premier League after 20 games and will face West Ham United in the FA Cup third round on Friday.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-01-25.