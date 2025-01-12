Aston Villa are reportedly trying to offload Diego Carlos in the January transfer window - the Brazilian is in talks with Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce, as per TBR Football's Graeme Bailey.

Carlos has been put up for sale by the Villans as they look to strengthen Unai Emery's squad. The Brazilian centre-back has come in and out of the starting XI this season, starting eight of 10 Premier League games, helping his side keep two clean sheets.

The 31-year-old joined Villa from La Liga club Sevilla in July 2022 for £26 million. He quickly established himself as a regular but has fallen down Emery's pecking order this term.

Emery opened up on Carlos' situation last week and acknowledged how 'different options can happen with players'. He highlighted how 'important' the 2020 UEFA Europa League winner has been.

Carlos has a year left on his contract and sits on a purported £100,000 per week. Villa are under pressure to cash in this year and a move to the Turkish Super Lig looks the most likely outcome for the veteran defender.

Aston Villa Actively Looking To Sell Carlos

Fenerbahce In Talks With Brazilian's Camp

Carlos is available this month, and Mourinho's Fenerbahce are reportedly 'deep in talks' with the centre-back's representatives over a move to Istanbul. He nearly left Villa Park last summer, and Fulham were in contact with the Villans about a potential deal.

Villa are prepared to part with Carlos because they have their sights set on Oscar Mingueza. The club are progressing in their pursuit of the Celta Vigo defender, and the 25-year-old is Emery's top defensive target.

President of football operations Monchi watched Mingueza in action for Celta in a 2-1 loss to Rayo Vallecano on Friday (January 10). He could give Emery more energy at the back, with his side sitting eighth in the Premier League, conceding 32 goals, the most of any club in the top half.

Diego Carlos Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 10 (8) Clean Sheets 1 Interceptions Per Game 0.5 Tackles Per Game 0.8 Possession Won 0.0 Balls Recovered Per Game 3.6 Dribbled Past Per Game 0.2 Clearances Per Game 3.5 Error Leading To Goal 2 Ground Duels Won 1.1 (44%) Aerial Duels Won 1.1 (50%)

Carlos was also on Wolverhampton Wanderers' radar earlier in the window. Emmanuel Agbadou has arrived at Molineux from Reims in a £16.6 million deal, which perhaps ends their interest in the Brazilian.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 12/01/2025.

