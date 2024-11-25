Aston Villa's search for a defender could be focused on Ajax versatility supremo Kenneth Taylor, according to reports - with the Champions League outfit told exactly how much it will take to secure his services on a permanent basis at Villa Park.

The Villans came fourth in the Premier League last season, bringing elite European football to the west Midlands for the first time in over 40 years as Unai Emery's men landed on 68 points to hail him as a hero. A decent summer transfer window has seen them start the season in good fashion by sitting four points behind second-placed Manchester City. However, the club currently sit in eighth themselves, and Emery will want more - which could tempt him to make a move for Taylor.

Report: Villa Could Make Kenneth Taylor Move

Taylor has been in fine form for Ajax this season

A report from Football Insider has suggested that Villa could secure the services of Taylor with a £30million bid, as Emery continuously looks to bolster his squad in a bid to once again finish in the top four of the Premier League.

Kenneth Taylor's Eredivisie statistics - Ajax squad ranking, 2024/25 season Stats Output Squad rank Minutes played 696 7th Goals 2 =4th Key Passes Per Game 1 =5th Shots Per Game 1.3 8th Tackles Per Game 1.3 6th Match rating 6.89 10th

Reporter Pete O'Rourke stated that it would be 'more than just Villa' who would be looking at Taylor, with the Midlands outfit looking to sign a new centre-back in the January window as they push for Champions League football once more, having beaten Tottenham Hotspur to the post last season.

Taylor is seen as the 'ideal' option for the Premier League stalwarts, though sources have stated that Ajax aren't entirely keen on letting him leave - and with two-and-a-half-years left on his contract, it would cost around £30million to prise him away from Amsterdam to the top-flight.

Taylor, 22, has become a regular fixture in Ajax's side, scoring six goals and providing four assists from central midfield this season and he's been compared to Toni Kroos - though he is capable of playing across the pitch and even as a defender, where Emery will be looking to strengthen in the coming weeks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kenneth Taylor has made 134 appearances for Ajax, scoring 25 goals.

Tyrone Mings and Diego Carlos are both in their early thirties and although the duo have performed well for Villa in recent years, a succession plan may be the best option and that could see Emery look for both youth and quality, which Taylor boasts in abundance. And any move for the Dutchman may see various fringe players leave Villa Park to facilitate such a situation.

Related Aston Villa Have Wasted Millions as Star Fails to Impress Emery Aston Villa's signing of defender Ian Maatsen looks increasingly like a poor investment.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 25-11-24.