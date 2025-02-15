Aston Villa have set their sights on Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson to replace Jhon Duran following the Colombian's move to Al-Nassr, according to Spanish outlet Super Deporte (via Sport Witness).

The Villans were the busiest Premier League club in the January transfer window and made plenty of changes to Unai Emery's squad including Duran's £65 million sale. The 21-year-old had shined before leaving for the Saudi Pro League, bagging seven goals in 20 league games despite being predominantly used as an impact sub.

Duran was playing backup to Ollie Watkins despite his impressive form, and Villa opted to cash in on the young forward, using the loan market to replace him. Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Asensio, two proven European attackers struggling for their parent clubs, arrived on loan —there aren't assurances that either will be permanently signed at the end of the season despite Rashford's deal including a £40 million buy option.

Aston Villa Eyeing Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson

The Senegalese striker has endured a topsy-turvy Stamford Bridge spell

Jackson has emerged as a potential Duran replacement, and the 23-year-old is an intriguing option given his spell at Chelsea, where he's shown glimpses of being a reliable frontman. The 14-cap Senegal international found the net nine times in 23 league games before sustaining a hamstring injury, likely to keep him out of action for six weeks.

The Blues striker arrived at Stamford Bridge from Villarreal in July 2023 for £32 million and has been tasked with leading the line in west London. He's shown versatility, putting in shifts on the left flank, but his favoured position is in the centre-forward's role, and Emery may consider him as Watkins' long-term heir, which was the plan for Duran.

It feels unlikely that Jackson would have the patience in such a situation, and that's not the only factor the Villans will likely consider amid talk of their interest in him. Chelsea added another two years to his contract in September, which means he's tied to the club until 2033, and they are thought to be valuing their attacker at upwards of £41 million.

Nicolas Jackson vs Jhon Duran (Premier League 2024-25) Player Nicolas Jackson Jhon Duran Games played (starts) 23 (22) 20 (4) Goals 9 7 Goals expected (xG) 11.38 4.86 Scoring frequency 194min 89min Goals per game 0.4 0.4 Goal conversion 14% 23% Assists 5 0 Total duels won 3.0 (39%) 2.3 (42%)

Emery needn't look further for advice over why the Senegalese striker is an ideal replacement for Duran than to speak to Thierry Henry because the Arsenal icon gave a glowing verdict of what he expects from the player while speaking on Sky Sports in December:

"He's on his way to becoming that (the real deal)."

The Gunners, Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid are also in the mix for Jackson, but the chance to play under Emery could be persuasive. He played under the Villans boss at Villarreal, stepping up to the La Liga outfit's senior team while the Spaniard was in charge, posting three goals and as many assists in 27 games.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 15/02/2025.

