Aston Villa are keeping an eye on former Real Madrid star Isco, who is thriving at Real Betis this season, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.net.

Unai Emery hasn't been afraid to hand opportunities to high-profile names who have perhaps shown regression in recent times. Marcus Rashford was handed an escape from his Manchester United nightmare, while Marco Asensio's PSG disaster was given a temporary end. The experienced pair arrived at Villa Park on loan in January and have been two of Emery's top performers.

Isco, 32, isn't struggling at Betis; he's been a protagonist for Manuel Pellegrini's side, posting nine goals and five assists in 19 games across competitions. The Spanish playmaker's form has caught the eye of Villa, who could swoop in the summer transfer window.

Aston Villa Keeping Tabs On Isco

Real Betis want to keep the attacker

Isco has never played his football outside of Spain, and a move to German outfit Union Berlin in January 2023 fell through. He was given a fresh opportunity to shine in his homeland by Betis in July of that year, and he's been flourishing at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Arsenal were linked with the 38-cap Spain international years ago, but he never moved to the Emirates despite encountering a nosedive at Madrid, where injury issues took their toll. He's re-established himself as one of Spanish football's most elegant playmakers, and Emery could turn to him with question marks about Asensio's future.

Asensio has been somewhat of a revelation with Villa since arriving in January, managing seven goals in eight games. But his loan deal expires in the summer, and there's no obligation or option to buy in the club's agreement with PSG. GIVEMESPORT sources indicate that the Premier League club have made contact over a permanent transfer.

Isco Stats (La Liga 2024-25) Appearances 13 Goals 6 Assists 3 Big chances created 3 Key passes per game 2.5 Successful dribbles 1.3 (52%) Ground duels won 4.6 (49%)

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Isco managed two goals in seven games under Unai Emery at Sevilla

Isco, who won five UEFA Champions Leagues with Madrid, could be an option to replace his compatriot or be added to Emery's creative attack to give them more experience. Betis are keen for their 'magician' to stay put where he's enjoying his football under Pellegrini, and there are suggestions he'll play at least another season with Los Verdiblancos.

