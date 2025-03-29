Aston Villa are eyeing a summer swoop to sign Bournemouth star Dango Ouattara to bolster their attack, according to Caught Offside.

The Villans are having yet another excellent campaign under Unai Emery as they are in the Champions League quarter-finals and are set to compete for a place in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday, while sitting just three points adrift of the Champions League places in the Premier League table.

Despite strengthening the attack during the January transfer window with Marco Asensio, Donyell Malen and Marcus Rashford, the club are still eyeing more potential options and Ouattara has now emerged as a target.

Aston Villa Keen on Ouattara Deal

Newcastle also interested in Cherries star

The 23-year-old Burkina Faso international has enjoyed an outstanding campaign for the Cherries this season, scoring nine goals and registering four assists in all competitions.

Those performances have seen clubs take an interest in signing him, including Newcastle and Aston Villa, and a move away from the Vitality Stadium this summer has not been ruled out.

According to the report, a bid of around £33.5m could be enough to convince Andoni Iraola to part ways with the winger - who has been described as "absolutely superb" for his performances this season.

Dango Ouattara Stats 2024/25 Games 17(13) Goals 9 Assist 4

However, Ouattara is under contract until 2028 and with lots of interest in fellow winger Antoine Semenyo as well as Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez, the club may opt to keep hold of him rather than losing several key players.

Serie A giants Napoli and AC Milan are also showing an interest in the forward, who could see Champions League football at Villa Park as an exciting opportunity to move on for in his career.

Villa are yet to make a decision on the futures of Asensio and Rashford, both of whom joined on loan in January, although their performances have been excellent and the belief is that they would prefer to keep them rather than send them back to their parent clubs.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 29/03/2025.