Aston Villa are among the clubs monitoring Werder Bremen star Romano Schmid, who is planning to leave the German side at the end of the season, according to Sky Germany.

The attacking midfielder, labelled 'Alpine Messi', has been a key player for the Bundesliga club over the past four years, making 135 appearances across all competitions, scoring 10 goals, and providing 23 assists.

According to Sky Germany, the 24-year-old has already received enquiries regarding a January move but has no plans to change clubs mid-season and is instead eyeing a departure in the summer.

Valued at around €10m (£8.4m), Schmid could be a bargain for interested clubs, including Aston Villa, who have been scouting him for some time.

The Austrian midfielder will have just 12 months left on his contract at Werder Bremen next summer, and Sky Germany’s report suggests he has no plans to sign a new deal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Schmid has made 11 league appearances for Bremen this season, scoring once in 974 minutes of action.

Schmid, who signed for Bremen in January 2019, is versatile and can play in a number of roles across the field, including central midfield and both wings.

The 24-year-old has earned 21 caps for Austria and recently scored his second international goal in a Nations League 1-1 draw with Slovenia last week.

It remains to be seen whether Aston Villa will intensify their efforts to sign Schmid anytime soon, with Morgan Rogers enjoying a breakthrough season under Unai Emery.

However, the Villans have struggled in the Premier League recently, going winless in their last four games and sitting eighth in the table ahead of Sunday’s visit to Chelsea.

With aspirations of securing European football next season, new signings could be on the horizon in early 2025, with PSV Eindhoven star Malik Tillman reportedly among Emery’s targets for January.

Romano Schmid's Werder Bremen Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 11 Goals / assists 1 / 1 Goal-creating actions 6 Pass accuracy % 75.7 Progressive passes per 90 8.33 Minutes played 972

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-11-24.