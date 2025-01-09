Aston Villa are among a host of European clubs in the race to sign Caen winger Tidiam Gomis in the January transfer window, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed.

Villa, alongside RB Leipzig and AC Milan, are reportedly admirers of the 18-year-old, who has impressed in France with his promising performances this season.

According to Plettenberg, Leipzig are in a strong position to sign Gomis in January, but no agreement has been reached yet, meaning other interested clubs could hijack their pursuit.

Gomis is expected to be available for a cut-price deal in January, considering his contract with Caen expires in less than six months’ time.

Aston Villa in Race for Tidiam Gomis

RB Leipzig seen as front-runners

According to Plettenberg, Gomis’ suitors have not ruled out waiting until June, when the 18-year-old’s contract with the Ligue 2 club runs out, and signing him on a free:

Gomis broke into Caen’s first team last season and has become an important player for the French club this term, starting in 11 of their 17 league fixtures and contributing four goal involvements.

The 18-year-old left-winger is a versatile forward and is able to operate in a number of roles across the frontline, including centrally and on the right, where he has been utilised in multiple games this term.

It remains to be seen whether Villa will step up their pursuit of Gomis soon, considering Unai Emery may target a more experienced name to replace Jaden Philogene this month.

The English winger is now set to join Ipswich Town on a permanent deal just six months after re-signing for Villa from Hull City, having struggled to impress Emery on his return.

According to reports, Villa have earmarked Borussia Dortmund star Donyell Malen as their top target for January, and were also linked with interest in AC Milan star Samuel Chukwueze.

Tidiam Gomis' Caen Stats (2024/25 Ligue 2) Games 17 Starts 11 Goals 2 Assists 2 Minutes played 1,025

