Aston Villa could make a move for a former Premier League flop in the summer transfer window, according to reports - with the Villans thought to be weighing up a deal to bring Everton flop Moise Kean to the club to support Ollie Watkins in their striking ranks for next season.

Kean, 24, burst onto the scene for Juventus all the way back in 2018, scoring six goals in just 13 Serie A games as a teenager, before making the shock move to Everton for a fee of around £27million. But just two goals in 32 Premier League games saw him move on loan to French giants Paris Saint-Germain, where he found his scoring boots again with 13 Ligue 1 strikes in 26 games. His move back to Juventus from Everton was just as poor, with 11 league goals in just 79 games - but having found a home in Florence, he has now recaptured that potential he showed all those years ago.

Report: Aston Villa 'Monitoring' Kean Move, Release Clause Revealed

The striker could make a return to the Premier League

The report from CalcioMercato states that, despite Kean already having played in the Premier League 'without leaving his mark' at Everton under Carlo Ancelotti, it was a long time ago - and Kean is now expressing his full potential at Fiorentina.

Moise Kean's Serie A statistics - Fiorentina squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 =1st Goals 15 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.7 3rd Shots Per Game 3.1 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.4 =2nd Match rating 7.14 1st

The Florence-based outfit have given their total trust to the striker, and after a few uncertain years at Juventus, Kean has 15 Serie A goals in just 22 games this season - showcasing his physical and technical qualities, having been described as 'exceptional' and boasting 'blistering pace', as per analyst-clad publication Breaking The Lines.

However, for Raffaele Palladino's side, that has come at a cost - with Kean capturing the attention of Villa. Unai Emery's recruitment team are still in the 'evaluation' phase, due to there being a long time until the transfer market reopens - but their interest is considered 'concrete' with a potential vacancy in the summer once the window opens, amid Jhon Duran's exit to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

Kean could still stay at Fiorentina, according to the report, with a stay 'not ruled out' even though the proposition of a move back to the Premier League is seen as 'a charm'.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Moise Kean has five goals in 19 caps for Italy's national team.

Furthermore, the striker has a €52million (£43million) release clause if Villa do see fit to trigger it - and so they know the asking price of the 24-year-old should they decide to make a move.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 11-02-25.

