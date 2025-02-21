Aston Villa are tempted to give Moise Kean another crack at the Premier League amid his stellar performances for Fiorentina this season, according to CaughtOffside.

Kean was disappointing in his previous spell in English football, failing to convince at Everton, with four goals and two assists in 39 games for the Toffees. He left Goodison Park for Juventus permanently in July 2023 in a £25 million deal but has since moved on to Fiorentina, where he's been firing on all cylinders this season.

The 24-year-old has bagged 15 goals in 23 Serie A games, sitting second in the goalscoring charts, and his excellent displays haven't gone unnoticed, with Villa keeping a close eye on the Italian frontman. The Villans were busy in the January transfer window, signing attacking duo Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio, both arrived on loan, and permanent transfers aren't assured once the campaign concludes.

Aston Villa Admire Moise Kean

The Italian could be viewed as Jhon Duran's replacement

Close

Villa are keeping tabs on Kean, and the 19-cap Italy international is thought to be keen to return to the Premier League, where he could put his Everton disaster behind him. He reflected on his difficult spell at Goodison Park in November and insisted he was 'a bit unlucky' while acknowledging that his struggles helped him become the player he is today.

Kean, who was dubbed 'exceptional' during his time at Juve, now has years of experience under his belt, having also spent time in Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain. Unai Emery lost Jhon Duran to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr in January and the Colombian was a key asset for the Villans, particularly in a super-sub role, serving as backup to Ollie Watkins.

Moise Kean Statistics (Serie A 2024-25) Appearances 23 Goals 15 Expected Goals (xG) 12.55 Scoring frequency 129min Goals per game 0.7 Assists 2 Big chances created 4 Successful dribbles 1.4 (50%) Ground duels won 3.2 (41%) Aerial duels won 1.7 (51%)

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Moise Kean has scored the first goal of a match in the most Serie A games this season (5)

The Italian attacker could be handed a similar role if he were to arrive at Villa Park, as he offers versatility and is capable of playing on either wing. Villa may have to stump up €52 million (£43 million) for Kean because of a release clause in his Fiorentina contract, which will become active in the summer.

