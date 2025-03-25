Aston Villa have joined a host of Premier League clubs in the race to sign Fiorentina striker Moise Kean this summer, according to reports in Italy.

The Villans are believed to be ‘carefully monitoring’ the Italy international’s situation ahead of a busy transfer window for the club, with a new striker high on the agenda.

Fiorentina, who signed Kean for €18m last summer, are now eyeing a huge profit on the 25-year-old amid his impressive 2024/25 campaign, with his release clause set at €52m (£43m).

The option to skip negotiations with Fiorentina and trigger the clause is reportedly appealing to several clubs, with Arsenal, Tottenham and Napoli also showing initial interest.

Moise Kean Wanted by Premier League Clubs

Amid a breakout season with Fiorentina

Kean has enjoyed a career-best season in Italy, scoring 20 goals and providing three assists in 34 appearances for Fiorentina across all competitions.

The 25-year-old, praised as 'exceptional', is Serie A’s second-highest goalscorer this season with 15 goals, trailing only Atalanta’s Mateo Retegui, who has netted 22.

Fiorentina are unlikely to retain Kean amid his outstanding form and growing interest from Premier League clubs looking to bring the Italy international back to England.

Kean was an Everton player for four years before leaving in 2023, though he only spent one full season with the Toffees in 2019/20, having been loaned out to Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kean scored four goals and provided two assists in 39 appearances for Everton.

Aston Villa are reportedly eyeing several Serie A stars ahead of the transfer window, including Ademola Lookman and Tammy Abraham.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the West Midlands club are expected to target a new striker this summer, having failed to replace Jhon Duran following his move to Al-Nassr in January.

Moise Kean's Fiorentina Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 26 Goals 15 Assists 3 Minutes per goal 145 Minutes played 2,177

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Exclusive: Emery 'Pushing' Aston Villa to Sign 'World-Class' Star This Summer Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery is demanding to sign Marco Asensio on a permanent basis from Paris Saint-Germain

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-03-25.