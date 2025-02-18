Aston Villa are among a host of Premier League clubs showing interest in Espanyol right-back Omar El Hilali, according to Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness).

The Villans, along with Manchester City and Brighton, are reportedly keen admirers of the 21-year-old defender, who has impressed with promising performances in Spain this season.

English clubs could soon take advantage of El Hilali’s release clause, set at just €15m (£12.5m), although it remains to be seen whether the Moroccan would be open to a move.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Espanyol are banking on the player’s loyalty and are ‘confident’ he will stay, as he has previously expressed a desire to spend his entire career at the Barcelona-based club.

Aston Villa Eyeing Omar El Hilali

For the summer transfer window

Aston Villa were linked with El Hilali earlier this season before signing right-back Andres Garcia from Levante in the January transfer window.

El Hilali, praised as ‘exceptional’ by FootBoom, has been a regular for Espanyol on their return to La Liga, making 23 top-flight appearances and providing two assists.

The 21-year-old has started all but one league game this season and played a key role in Espanyol’s surprise 1-0 win over Real Madrid, assisting the winning goal late in the second half.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: El Hilali ranks third in minutes played among Espanyol players this season, with only Joan Garcia and Alex Kral playing more.

Aston Villa are gearing up for a busy summer transfer window under Unai Emery and remain on the lookout for attacking reinforcements, with Wolves star Matheus Cunha on the radar.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Villans could look to secure ‘favourable’ terms for the 25-year-old Brazilian despite his new Molineux contract containing a release clause.

Omar El Hilali's Espanyol Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 23 Goals 0 Assists 2 Tackles per 90 3.79 Clearances per 90 4.06 Minutes played 2,018

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-02-25.