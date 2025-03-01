Aston Villa are looking to pull off a double swoop for Olympiacos' exciting teenage duo Charalampos Kostoulas and Christos Mouzakitis, according to TBR Football.

Villa has strengthened its squad in recent years with plenty of youth signings to help the club in the long run and contribute to the present. English winger Samuel Illing-Junior, 21, and Spanish defender Andres Garcia, 20, are among those to have arrived at Villa Park in recent windows, joining an exciting crop of youth talents such as versatile Dutch midfielder Lamare Bogarde, 21, and Scottish centre-back Kerr Smith, 20.

Kostoulas, 17, and Mouzakitis, 18, are two of Greek football's most promising talents who have already broken into Jose Luis Mendilibar's senior team at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium. They are tipped to be major stars for the Greece national team for years to come, and the pair have already garnered attraction from several European clubs.

Villa In Race To Sign Olympiacos Duo Kostoulas And Mouzakitis

The Villans face plenty of competition for Greek starlets