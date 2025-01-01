Aston Villa are one of several Premier League clubs keeping an eye on Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn, as per TBR Football's Graeme Bailey.

The 25-year-old attacker is making waves in the Scottish Premiership and is on the cusp of a call-up to the Germany national team. He's bagged 14 goals and 11 assists in 25 games across competitions, flourishing on the right wing for Brendan Rodgers' side.

Celtic are eager to keep hold of the in-form Kuhn but may find a large offer too difficult to turn down. He arrived at Celtic Park from Austrian outfit Rapid Vienna in January 2024 for just £3 million.

Kuhn's main exploits come on the right wing, but he's versatile and able to play across the frontline. Rodgers described the four-cap Germany U20 international as a 'dynamic player' who was quick and creative when signing him a year ago.

Aston Villa In The Queue For Kuhn

The Villans are eyeing the German

Villa are reportedly in the race to sign Kuhn along with Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, who are said to be 'looking closely' at the German. The Villans could swoop for the Celtic winger to help bolster the right side of Unai Emery's attack with question marks over Leon Bailey's form.

Gabby Agbonlahor told Emery the club lacked wingers while deeming Bailey 'predictable'. Kuhn might be the Villa boss' ideal replacement for the out-of-form Jamaican. He boasts a similar pace but is also getting among the goals.

Nicolas Kuhn Celtic Stats (Scottish Premiership) Appearances 15 Goals 7 Goals Per Game 0.5 Shots Per Game 2.4 Assists 6 Big Chances Created 7 Key Passes 2.1 Successful Dribbles 1.9 (55%) Ground Duels Won 3.8 (54%)

Celtic will undoubtedly want Kuhn, deemed an 'incredible dribbler', to stay beyond the January transfer window as Rodgers' Bhoys push for the Scottish Premiership title. He's played an essential role in firing his club to the top of the league, with a 14-point lead over second-placed Rangers after 18 games.

Other Premier League clubs also monitor the situation as the versatile attacker impresses. Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace are said to have been tracking Kuhn since last summer.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 01/01/2024.