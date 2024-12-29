Aston Villa are preparing to sell Jhon Duran in the January transfer window, and have identified Mateo Retegui as a potential replacement for the Colombian, according to CaughtOffside.

Duran has been in red-hot form this season for Villa, scoring seven Premier League goals despite only starting four games. The prolific number nine is frustrated by his lack of minutes, and given his growing stock within the game, Villa feel that sanctioning his departure next month could be both lucrative and the correct move to make as they already have Ollie Watkins at their disposal.

However, regardless of Watkins, Unai Emery will require another option up top, as his team prepares to take on the second half of the season competing on multiple fronts, and thus Retegui is being considered by the West Midlanders. Villa have been closely monitoring the Italian, although a deal for the player could prove costly, and there's said to be significant competition from Serie A clubs for his signature.

Villa Ready to Sell Duran and Sign Retegui

They're ready to part ways with the in-form striker

In spite of Duran's goal-scoring exploits this season, which have seen him net 12 in all competitions, and despite him being dubbed 'world- class', the 21-year-old is reportedly something of a problematic figure around Villa Park. The youngster threw a tantrum after being substituted during a Champions League clash with Bologna earlier this season, and is understood to have been involved in several bust-ups behind the scenes.

Thus, cashing in on the talented but egregious Colombia international in January, when his stock is high, makes sense for Villa. CaughtOffside report that Duran's representatives are looking at potential destinations for him, while the Villans are willing to listen to offers.

Meanwhile, Villa have already begun succession planning for life without Duran, pinpointing Retegui as their primary target to replace the former Chicago Fire man.

Retegui is enjoying a fine season in front of goal, finding the back of the net 12 times in Serie A for Atalanta already. Described as 'insane', it's said that the Bergamo club would consider offers in the region of €55 million for the 25-year-old.

Roma, Napoli and Juventus are all also interested in Retegui, with this competition and the fee making it a difficult deal for Villa to enact.

Statistical Comparison 2024/25 (League Only) Stat Duran Retegui Appearances 18 17 Goals 7 12 Assists 0 3 Shots Per 90 4.34 4.41 Expected Goals Per 90 0.72 0.81

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 28/12/2024