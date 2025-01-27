Aston Villa are considering swooping for Chelsea's Axel Disasi to give Unai Emery a much-desired centre-back before the winter transfer window closes, according to Pete O'Rourke.

Sevilla's Loic Bade was their top defensive target this month, but the Frenchman has turned down a move to Villa Park. Other defenders have been linked, including AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori and Villarreal's Juan Foyth, the latter of whom Emery has previously worked with.

Disasi, 26, has endured a frustrating season at Chelsea after losing his place under Enzo Maresca, and his Stamford Bridge future is in doubt. The French centre-back has appeared just six times in the Premier League and is predominantly used in the Blues 'B team' in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Aston Villa Eye Late Move For Chelsea's Disasi

The Frenchman Could Arrive On Loan

Villa are eager to add a new centre-back to Emery's squad before the window shuts on February 3, especially after Diego Carlos' £8.46 million move to Fenerbahce earlier this month, and Disasi is an option who O'Rourke claims could be a potential loan arrival:

"Aston Villa are exploring a loan move for Axel Disasi as they look to bring in a new defender before the close of the transfer window."

Axel Disasi Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 6 (4) Goals 1 Clean Sheets 1 Interceptions Per Game 0.3 Tackles Per Game 1.2 Possession Won 0.3 Balls Recovered Per Game 2.5 Dribbled Past Per Game 0.8 Clearances Per Game 1.7

Disasi could be a solid option for Villa as he has Premier League experience and can play at right-back. This versatility could be key for Emery as he looks to add strength in depth despite the arrival of Spanish right-back Andres Garcia from Levante for an initial £6 million. He's a defender who received huge plaudits from journalist Rahman Osman during his debut season in the Premier League:

"Axel Disasi is a monster and this is just his first season at Chelsea."

Villa have encountered a topsy-turvy campaign after initially flying high in the UEFA Champions League and a new centre-back signing is the club's top priority. Tyrone Mings' fitness has been problematic amid the Englishman picking up a knock in a 1-1 draw with West Ham United (January 26). Disasi would have a point to prove if he were to move to Villa Park, having fallen down Maresca's pecking order.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 27/01/2025.

