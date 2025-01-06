Aston Villa are one of four Premier League clubs battling it out for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush, according to Martin Blackburn of The Sun.

Marmoush has lit up the Bundesliga over the past year and enjoyed a meteoric rise at the Waldstadion. The Egyptian forward has bagged an impressive 18 goals and 12 assists in 24 games across competitions this season.

The 25-year-old is a clinical finisher whose pace and direct approach have caused defenders nightmares in the Bundesliga. He's seen as Egypt's heir to Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, 32, and could soon join his compatriot in the Premier League.

Marmoush's excellent form for Frankfurt has made him one of Europe's hottest attacking commodities. Manchester City have reportedly made an approach to sign him next summer.

Aston Villa Also Eyeing Marmoush

The Villans Already Have Strong Firepower

City may be at the front of the queue for Marmoush, but they face competition from several Premier League rivals. Liverpool and Arsenal are also eyeing the 35-cap Egypt international.

Villa are surprisingly named as another English club monitoring Marmoush despite Unai Emery possessing two highly-regarded strikers. Jhon Duran and Ollie Watkins are rotating the number nine role at Villa Park this season.

Duran, 21, has been in terrific form, with 12 goals in 26 games across competitions. After an initial super-sub role, the Colombian has played his way into the starting XI.

Watkins, 29, hasn't been quite as prolific as Duran, managing eight goals and six assists in 26 games across competitions. The English striker was Emery's undisputed starting centre-forward last season.

A potential move for Marmoush, dubbed 'one of Europe's best forwards', may suggest Villa are prepared to part ways with one of their current frontmen. Duran has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, who are reported to be weighing up a £50 million offer.

Villa are also pursuing Borussia Dortmund attacker Donyell Malen. The Dutchman wants to join the Villans this month, per GIVEMESPORT sources. Randal Kolo Muani is also on their wishlist and is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

Omar Marmoush Bundesliga Statistics (2024-25) Appearances 15 Goals 13 Assists 7 Expected Goals (xG) 7.56 Goals Per Game 0.9 Shots Per Game 4.3 Goal Conversion 20% Goals From Inside Box 11/43 Goals From Ouside Box 2/21 Successful Dribbles 2.6 (55%) Ground Duels Won 6.7 (57%) Aerial Duels Won 0.4 (33%)

Emery could further bolster his attacking options by swooping for Marmoush amid his side's recent tumble. They have collapsed in the top-four race, dropping to eighth in the league, four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea after 20 games.

Marmoush can also play out on the wing, in attacking midfield and as a second striker. This versatility could allow Emery to adapt his system and use two forwards as Villa tackle the top four battle and potentially the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 06/01/2025.