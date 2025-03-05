Aston Villa sporting director Monchi needs to produce a late masterclass in order to land goalkeeper target Alvaro Valles, according to reports - with Real Betis stealing a march in their pursuit to sign 'one of the best goalkeepers in Europe'.

Villa had a hectic January transfer window which saw the likes of Donyell Malen, Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford join the club - though Diego Carlos and Jaden Philogene left early in the window, whilst Jhon Duran departed for the Saudi Pro League in the days leading up to the deadline slamming shut. But in the midst of their hectic approach, Villa were thought to have made a move for Valles; though it may be too late, with Betis racing ahead for the Spanish keeper.

Report: Villa Must do 'Something Special' to Land Valles

Unai Emery will need a backup goalkeeper for next season

The report from Estadio Deportivo states that Villa may need to work hard if they want to sign Valles ahead of the summer transfer window, with Real Betis having moved ahead of them in the race for his signature.

Alvaro Valles' career statistics - record by competition Competition Games Clean Sheets Segunda Division 95 36 La Liga 37 9 Copa del Rey 4 1 Segunda Division play-offs 2 0

The Spanish publication states that although Valles had been linked with an earlier move back to the La Liga outfit, a deal never materialised - however, he has since agreed to leave Las Palmas on a free transfer, opening an angle for a move back to the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

However, Valles also received a phone call from Monchi in the January transfer window too, with the Premier League outfit hoping that he could move to English shores in the summer months. Monchi's call was an offer that would promise the Spaniard a summer move, by which time Robin Olsen will be on his way out of the club - but by then, it could be too late with Betis advancing for a romantic return.

Marseille and Unai Emery's former club Villarreal have also been touted with January interest, though the star was 'adamant' to refuse, instead waiting for Betis - and as a result, Villa will need to do 'something special' to change his mind, despite their Premier League riches.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alvaro Valles made 138 appearances for Las Palmas, keeping 47 clean sheets.

Emiliano Martinez will likely remain their number one choice, but the Argentine will need to be rested when it comes to cup competitions - and whilst Olsen is an adequate backup, Valles' performances in La Liga would offer an improvement on the Swedish stopper.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-03-25.

