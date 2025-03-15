Liverpool are set to battle it out with several clubs including Arsenal and Aston Villa for LOSC Lille's rising star Ayyoub Bouaddi following a scouting mission, according to TBR Football.

Bouaddi, 17, is one of French football's most exciting young talents, and he's garnered the attention of the Premier League and European giants with his inspired performances this season. His technical ability, reading of the game and excellent passing range have led to 'glowing' reviews from scouts sent to the Decathlon Arena.

Liverpool have entered the race for Lille's teenage prodigy amid Arsenal spending a significant period monitoring him. He boasts a versatile profile that will suit Arne Slot, and his transformation of Ryan Gravenberch is a blueprint for the Dutchman's knack for helping develop talent. But the queue is a hefty one for the teen studying for a maths degree while playing UEFA Champions League football.

Villa to be Rivalled by Liverpool and Arsenal for Bouaddi

The Lille youngster has Europe watching

Liverpool could face competition from Arsenal, Villa, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion for Bouaddi. All seven Premier League clubs have been scouting the midfielder, who has already earned two caps for France's U21 side.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig have also been keeping an eye on his progress at Lille who are eager to keep hold of their midfield starlet. He has two years left on his contract, and the Ligue 1 outfit are already expected to lose star men Jonathan David and Angel Gomes when their contracts expire this summer.

Bouaddi won't be able to move to England until 2026 because he doesn't turn 18 until October, but there will be a rush to secure his signature given the interest. Chelsea have sealed a similar deal for Sporting CP's Geovany Quenda, 17, who will arrive in the summer of 2026 despite clinching a £42.1 million deal.

Ayyoub Bouaddi Stats (Ligue 1 2024-25) Appearances 20 Assists 1 Big chances created 2 Interceptions per game 0.5 Tackles per game 2.4 Balls recovered per game 2.8 Successful dribbles 0.7 (58%) Ground duels won 3.5 (58%) Aerial duels won 0.4 (42%)

Lille's youngest player in European competition history has earned comparisons to Liverpool's Curtis Jones because of his adaptability, excelling defensively and going forward. He's 'one of Europe's top prospects' and somewhat of a workhorse in the middle of the park, with a footballing IQ beyond his years and his playmaking abilities are extremely promising.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ayyoub Bouaddi became the youngest player to play in a Ligue 1 match in the 21st century (16 years and 20 days)

Arsenal are in the market for a new midfielder this summer, but Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi, 26, looks to be Mikel Arteta's priority. But GIVEMESPORT sources indicate that new sporting director Andrea Berta will have around £300 million to spend and that could include making signings for the future as well as the present.

Villa continue to scrap it out with the big boys in the league, Europe and in the transfer market. Unai Emery could use Morgan Rogers, 22, and Jacob Ramsey, 23, as examples of young talents who have thrived in his starting XI. Bouaddi is one of two French starlets on their radar as they reportedly also like Lamine Camara, 21, who is excelling at AS Monaco.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 15/03/2025.

