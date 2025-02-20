Aston Villa boss Unai Emery could look to massively bolster his ranks in the coming transfer market, with a striker in order at the west Midlands club - and that could come in the form of Porto striker Samu Aghehowa, with reports from Spain suggesting that the talisman is 'in Villa's sights' ahead of a potential move.

Aghehowa joined Porto from Atletico Madrid in the summer after a superb loan spell at Deportivo Alaves last season, in which he scored eight league goals in 34 La Liga games - and with 13 goals in just 17 top-flight appearances in Portugal this season, he's certainly one to watch at the age of 20. That could see Villa make a move for his services, as they look to bolster their front line.

Report: Aston Villa 'Set Sights' on Porto Striker Aghehowa

The talented young striker has been superb in his debut campaign in Portugal

The report by Fichajes states that Villa are already planning for the next summer transfer window, and have set their sights on landing Aghehowa to replace Jhon Duran, who joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in the latter stages of the January transfer window.

Samu Aghehowa's Primeira Liga statistics - Porto squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 18 =6th Goals 13 1st Key Passes Per Game 0.8 =9th Shots Per Game 2.7 =1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.7 =4th Match rating 7.15 =1st

The Porto man is seen as 'one of their top priorities', having caught the attention of Emery, who thinks that his addition would massively strengthen Villa's attack. The Birmingham-based club are in need of someone to rival Ollie Watkins in their striking contingency, with Duran having departed for an Al-Nassr club-record fee just under a month ago, and Aghehowa fits the bill perfectly for the Premier League club, being described as 'one of Europe's most prolific players' by X account @FTalentScout.

Labelled as a powerful striker, with 'good physique' and great room for improvement, Aghehowa's potential is undisputed despite some inconsistent form for Porto in recent months. He would cost in excess of €50million (£43million), and the Portuguese side would not be against a sale if a convincing-enough offer arrives for his services, having only signed him for €15million (£12.75million) in the summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aghehowa made his first international cap for Spain against Switzerland in November.

A deal of this significance would allow Porto to make some incredible profit in the transfer market, whilst Villa would be adding superb competition for Watkins in their attack. Aghehowa would also have the opportunity to test himself against the best in the world in the Premier League and potentially the Champions League, if Villa win the competition this season or via a top-five finish in the top-flight - with the Villans being touted as 'firmly interested' in the Spain international.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 19-02-25.

