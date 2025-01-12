Aston Villa are reportedly eyeing Almeria right-back Marc Pubill as an alternative if they fail to sign Celta Vigo's Oscar Mingueza, as per Spanish journalist Angel Garcia (via Sport Witness).

Mingueza, 25, is Unai Emery's top target to strengthen his defence in the January transfer window. The Villans are looking to sell Diego Carlos to help fund a deal for the Spaniard.

Villa's president of football operations, Monchi, has been in Spain to watch Mingueza. He's trying to win the race for the full-back but could struggle amid competition from Serie A.

AC Milan and AS Roma are also targeting Mingueza and the Rossoneri are viewed as his favoured destination. This would come as a blow for Emery because he's put the former Barcelona academy graduate at the top of his wishlist.

Aston Villa To Turn to Pubill If Mingueza Declines

The Almeria youngster is Monchi's alternative

Villa could turn to Pubill if Mingueza snubs a move to Villa Park. The Almeria man is reportedly on Monchi's agenda, and he's caught the eye in La Liga 2 this season.

Pubill, 21, has a €40 million (£33.5 million) release clause in his contract, but the Villans will likely try and lower that fee if they start negotiations with the Spanish outfit. He won a Gold Medal with Spain at the Olympic Games this past summer and was a regular for La Roja.

There was speculation over Pubill's future last summer while he competed at the Olympics. Roma, Bologna and Newcastle United were reportedly interested in signing him. The four-cap Spain U21 international, previously hailed as one of the most 'promising stars', remained with Almeria, and he was adamant that he wanted to 'play and compete'.

Marc Pubill Stats (La Liga2 This Season) Appearances 17 Interceptions Per Game 0.5 Tackles Per Game 0.9 Balls Recovered Per Game 2.9 Successful Dribbles 1.1 (66%) Ground Duels Won 3.8 (64%) Aerial Duels Won 0.9 (64%)

Villa want to sign a new right-back to give Matty Cash competition amid the likelihood of 19-year-old Kosta Nedeljković heading out on loan. Emery wants two strong players in each position as he looks to propel his eighth-placed Villans up the Premier League table.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 12/01/2025.

