Aston Villa's defensive overhaul won't stop with the anticipated addition of Loic Bade, as they are reportedly eyeing AC Mlan's in-demand Fikayo Tomori, according to CaughtOffside.

Tomori was on the outskirts of Milan's first team under former manager Paulo Fonseca earlier this season. The situation changed after Sergio Conceicao, Fonseca's replacement, arrived in late December. He's reclaimed a regular starting berth during the start of the Portuguese's reign at the San Siro.

The 27-year-old has been with the Rossoneri since July 2021, when he arrived from Chelsea in a reported £25 million deal. His time in Italy has somewhat hampered his international career despite the pacey centre-back impressing for the most part.

Returning to the Premier League could give the 'outstanding' Tomori a better opportunity to return to the international stage with England. His last appearance for the Three Lions came in November 2023.

Fikayo Tomori Stats (Serie A 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 11 (8) Clean Sheets 1 Interceptions per Game 0.6 Tackles per Game 1.2 Balls Recovered per Game 2.7 Dribbled Past per Game 0.4 Clearances per Game 1.7 Ground Duels Won 1.5 (71%) Aerial Duels Won 1.6 (56%)

Aston Villa In Race To Sign Tomori Despite Bade Pursuit

Conceicao Wants To Keep Him

Tomori is reportedly on Villa's radar and Unai Emery is eager to strengthen his defence this window to ensure his side are prepared for a demanding top-four challenge. Speculation is growing over Diego Carlos' future at Villa Park. The Brazilian is reportedly in talks with Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce.

Villa face competition from Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United for Tomori. Serie A giants Juventus are also keen and are said to be plotting an offer of around €25 million (£21 million) for the five-cap England international.

Those clubs aren't the only potential stumbling block that could prevent the Villans from securing Tomori's signature. Conceicao is also eager to keep the former Chelsea academy talent at the San Siro, and he has two years left on his contract.

Milan's board could be persuaded to sell if a tempting offer is made. He could be an excellent replacement for Pau Torres, who is currently sidelined with a broken metatarsal and isn't expected to return until at least next month.

Villa are already closing in on one central defensive acquisition. Sevilla's Bade has reportedly given the green light on a move to Villa Park. The Frenchman could arrive alongside Tomori to help Emery tackle a top-four battle and the UEFA Champions League knockout stages.

