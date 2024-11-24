Aston Villa are reportedly targeting a move for PSV Eindhoven star Malik Tillman, per TBR Football, as Unai Emery continues to refine his squad with aspirations of cementing European football for next season. The Villans may face competition from fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, as both clubs monitor the progress of the highly-rated 22-year-old.

The American midfielder has been in strong form this season, registering 10 goal contributions in all competitions for the Dutch outfit. Having impressed during a loan spell at Rangers in the 2022/23 campaign, Tillman has continued to elevate his game following a permanent switch to the Netherlands in the summer, and his performances have only further enticed some of Europe's leading clubs. In particular, his role in PSV's drive to the Eredivisie title last term was substantial, and saw him score nine and assist a further 10 in 28 league outings.

Aston Villa Eyeing Move for Tillman

They may face competition from Tottenham

According to the report from TBR Football, Aston Villa and Tottenham are both firmly in the race for Tillman's signature, and could make a move for his services in the upcoming January transfer window. However, the player's former employers, Bayern Munich, had "included a £30 million buy-back and a sell-on clause" in the deal which saw him switch to the Dutch side, which could complicate negotiations for any other club that may come knocking. Additionally, the Bavarians may consider using the clause to their own advantage, should they opt towards bringing the 22-year-old back to the Allianz Arena.

Despite these hurdles, Aston Villa's ambitions to compete at the highest levels under Unai Emery could make them an attractive destination for the American international, who was previously dubbed "phenomenal" by John Lundstram. Furthermore, having acquired Champions League football for the 2024/25 campaign, the Villans hold a key advantage here over transfer rivals, Spurs, who are currently plying their trade in the Europa League.

Malik Tillman's 2024/25 Eredivisie statistics Games 13 Goals 5 Assists 1 Shots per 90 2.57 Key passes per 90 2.28 Tackles won per 90 2.08

Tillman's quality, versatility and potential to improve have been undeniable during his spells with Rangers in the past, and PSV in the present. Moreover, with 17 caps for the United States, and a Champions League winners' medal to his name, his signing could also bring useful playing experience to Emery's squad.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 24/11/2024