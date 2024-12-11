Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling has understandably caught the eye of various clubs up and down the country after his superb performances for the Saints in the Premier League this season - and that could see Aston Villa make a move for his services, according to reports.

Dibling, 18, moved back to the Saints in 2022 after a failed stint at Chelsea's youth academy, and was made to feel at home by the south coast side by being given his first professional start just under a year after re-joining. With that, he's had vast Premier League experience - and that has seen clubs such as Villa take a keen interest in his services.

Report: Dibling on Villa Shortlist

The Villans have made a case of signing top young talent

The report from CaughtOffside states that Villa are amongst the clubs eyeing a potential swoop for Dibling as he continues to establish himself in the Premier League.

Tyler Dibling's Premier League statistics - Southampton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes played 841 7th Goals 1 =4th Key Passes Per Game 0.9 =3rd Shots Per Game 0.9 7th Dribbles Per Game 1.6 1st Match rating 6.55 5th

Dibling, 18, has been 'phenomenal' for the Saints this season with nine starts in the top-flight, scoring against Ipswich Town and winning two penalties against Manchester United and Liverpool - all on home turf. However, CaughtOffside sources with a close understanding of the situation have said that Villa director Monchi has been monitoring Dibling this season, alongside the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The England youth international has caught the eye with his dribbling ability, bravery and attack-minded nature this season, leading to him being called the 'next Jack Grealish' - though Southampton won't sell him in January despite struggling at the bottom of the Premier League on just five points, eight adrift of survival-chasing Crystal Palace.

Southampton are thought to have set an asking price of at least £20million for Dibling's services, which should be affordable for most Premier League clubs - and with Villa in need of an adventurous winger after losing Moussa Diaby in the summer, his signing could be huge if he does make the journey north to the Midlands.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tyler Dibling has five goals in 29 appearances for England's youth sides.

English youngsters always come at a premium, thanks to their age, homegrown status and adaptibility to the top-flight costs that bit more - but if Southampton do go down, Dibling will be one of their most prized assets and that could see the Saints sell up to settle their costs for relegation.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 11-12-24.