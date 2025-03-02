Aston Villa have been keeping a close eye on AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, tipped to become one of the faces of African football for years to come, as per TBR Football.

Villa's scouts have found several young gems recently, including Colombian striker Jhon Duran, 21, who was sold to Al-Nassr in January for £64 million. They are in the mix for the latest product of Senegalese club Generation Foot's academy, which has a partnership with Metz and helped birth the likes of former Liverpool star Sadio Mane and ex-Napoli defensive stalwart Kalidou Koulibaly.

Camara, 21, only arrived at Louis II Stadium last summer from Metz in a £12.5 million deal, but he's already being talked up for a potential Premier League move. The Senegalese's versatility is enticing, able to play as a six and an eight, and he claimed Ligue 1's Young Player of the Year award for the 2023-24 campaign.

Aston Villa In The Race For Monaco's Camara

The queue is a long one for 23-cap Senegal international