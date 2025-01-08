Aston Villa are showing interest in AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze, with Unai Emery reportedly ‘ready to bet’ on the Nigerian forward in the January transfer window, according to CalcioMercato.

The Villans could soon free up space for a new wide forward with Jaden Philogene’s potential departure to Everton and are thought to be eyeing Chukwueze as his replacement.

Emery knows the 'slippery as butter' 25-year-old winger well from their time together at Villarreal and reportedly desires a reunion with him at Villa Park this January.

According to CalcioMercato, Chukwueze has disappointed new Milan boss Sergio Conceicao, who reportedly prefers a different type of winger, increasing the likelihood of his move to the Premier League.

Chukwueze is among several players considered available for departure at San Siro in January, alongside Noah Okafor, Divock Origi, Fode Ballo-Toure and Luka Jovic.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chukwueze has scored three goals and provided one assist in 22 appearances in all competitions for Milan this season.

Aston Villa have yet to make any moves in the winter transfer window but are thought to be eyeing reinforcements on the wing, with Philogene now attracting interest from Everton.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the English forward could make a permanent move to Goodison Park in January, just six months after rejoining Villa from Hull City.

Borussia Dortmund star Donyell Malen is reportedly Villa’s priority target to replace Philogene and is understood to have already agreed personal terms for a move to the Premier League.

Villa are also thought to be targeting reinforcements at right-back, with Celta Vigo star Oscar Mingueza now on their radar.

The versatile Spanish defender is highly appreciated by Emery and the board and is considered one of the main targets for the January window.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Ask Fabrizio Romano (Jan. 10, 2025) Get your questions in, and I will personally reply to three (3) of them in GIVEMESPORT's Daily Newsletter on Friday, January 10th 2025. Be sure to subscribe to the newsletter so you don't miss out. Here we go!

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-01-25.