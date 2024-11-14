Aston Villa are interested in signing Espanyol right-back Omar El Hilali, who is also a target for Manchester City and Brighton, according to TBR Football.

El Hilali has thrived in La Liga so far this season, shining in his 12 appearances for the Catalan side. The Moroccan also impressed throughout the duration of the 2023/24 campaign, registering four assists in 32 starts, prompting the aforementioned Premier League clubs to keep tabs on his development.

Villa have emerged as one of the primary suitors for the 21-year-old, who is able to operate at the centre of defence, as well as in both full-back positions. This versatility has attracted Unai Emery, who is keen on bolstering his defensive cohort, and strengthening the depth in this department, to allow the Villans to compete on multiple fronts going forward.

Aston Villa Eyeing El Hilali

He's excelled in recent seasons

Born in the L'Hospitalet area of Barcelona, El Hilali joined Espanyol's academy at the age of 13. Rising through the ranks at the Spanish club, he made his first team debut at the age of just 17 in April 2021.

Establishing himself as Periquitos' first choice right-back last term, he's now managed 45 La Liga starts at the tender age of 21. Deployed across the back four, several clubs are now eyeing a move for the Morocco under-23 international who has revealed that he twice rejected Barcelona, with TBR Football reporting that City view him as a potential long-term replacement to the ageing and declining Kyle Walker.

However, the outlet also indicate that Villa are huge admirers, and that the West Midlanders have been monitoring his progress in recent months. El Hilali rejected a move to Barcelona earlier in his career, perhaps due to his ties with city rivals Espanyol, but could be enticed by the prospect of working under Spanish boss Emery and playing in the Premier League.

Villa are eager to find a right-sided defender, so they can eventually move on from Matty Cash, and to reduce the reliance on Ezri Konsa. El Hilali could ultimately represent a replacement for Konsa, given he's able to operate in the same two positions as the Englishman, and given the former Brentford man's age in comparison to his younger Moroccan counterpart.

He would become part of a young core in the squad, with young attacker Morgan Rogers close to agreeing a new contract at Villa Park.

El Hilali's La Liga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 36 Assists 4 Pass Accuracy 79.3% Progressive Passes Per 90 3.48 Tackles Per 90 2.82 Interceptions Per 90 1.1 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.29

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 14/11/2024.