Aston Villa are interested in signing Rangers star Nicolas Raskin this summer in a deal that would likely cost in excess of £20m, according to Team Talk.

The Villans are pushing to return to the Champions League for a second consecutive season under Unai Emery and are currently preparing for their quarter-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the competition.

But with the club having one eye on next season already, plans are being made ahead of the transfer window and Belgium international Raskin has now emerged as a target after impressing in recent weeks for the Glasgow side.

Aston Villa Want to Sign Raskin

Rangers will demand at least £20m

Aston Villa have found terrific success in recent years due to their moves in the transfer market, and they will look to continue that this summer with Emery and Monchi likely to collaborate once more.

One man who has now emerged as a target in recent weeks is Raskin, who has shone for Rangers both domestically and in the Europa League despite a difficult campaign for the Scottish club.

His recent performances against Celtic and Fenerbahce have seen him dubbed as "the best midfielder in Scotland", and Villa are among the clubs interested in signing him alongside Leeds United, Brentford and clubs in Germany too.

Nicolas Raskin Stats 2024/25 (SPL and Europa League) Appearances 30(6) Goals 2 Assists 6

However, Rangers are set for a majority takeover before the transfer window which should help their financial position and the current strategy is to sell players for a major profit - making their asking price for Raskin around £20m.

That is likely to be guided by Celtic selling Matt O'Riley to Brighton last summer for a similar fee after an impressive season in Glasgow, and with Raskin under contract until 2027 there is no panic at Ibrox about him moving on if that price isn't met.

Villa are likely to be busy in the market again too, regardless of if they reach the Champions League again or not. Current midfield options Boubacar Kamara, Amadou Onana, John McGinn and Youri Tielemans have all competed well while Ross Barkley has found game time more difficult to come by.

But 24-year-old Raskin's combative style and age mean that he could be seen as a long-term option and solid investment for the Midlands club, with Villa currently having one of the older squads in the Premier League.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 26/03/2025.